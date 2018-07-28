Jared Haibon Posts Sweet Photo Of His ‘Gisele,’ Reveals What Ashley Iaconetti Has In Common With Tom Brady

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star is a big Patriots fan.

Jared Haibon has his very own Gisele. The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who recently got engaged to fellow franchise star Ashley Iaconetti, three years after first meeting her on the ABC reality show, posted an adorable photo of his bride-to-be to Instagram. In the snap, Jared is wearing a New England Patriots jersey with Tom Brady’s number 12 on it and a smiling Ashley is hanging on to him.

Haibon captioned the pic by asking fans what Tom Brady has in common with his bride-to be, then answered the pun himself with, “They both have rings.”

The Bachelor Nation alum tagged the photo #MyGisele in tribute to Brady’s wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Jared Haibon is a huge Patriots fan, and he may have even swayed Ashley little bit. According to E! News, during the couple’s recent romantic getaway to Hawaii, Ashley shared a video that showed her wearing a New England Patriots jersey and she said, “This is how much this Giants fan loves this Patriot fan.”

“I’ve never seen her look so sexy,” Jared chimed in of his fiancée.

In Jared’s latest social media post, he referenced Ashley’s engagement ring. And while her rock may not be the same thing as Tom Brady’s five Super Bowl rings, it’s pretty impressive.

Jared Haibon recently spoke to Glamour about the ring he ultimately proposed to Ashley with while filming scenes for Paradise in Mexico last month. Haibon revealed he turned to Bachelor in Paradise producers and the franchise’s go-to jeweler, Neil Lane, when he decided to propose to Ashley as ABC’s cameras captured the moment.

“After talking to production and Neil Lane, and figuring out what I wanted and what Ashley wanted, as soon as I saw a picture of it, I knew it was perfect.”

Haibon revealed he picked out the ring through photos and only spent a little bit of time with the famed jeweler himself. The finished ring was sent to Mexico before Jared and Ashley even arrived there.

“They separated us before we actually went down there, and that was the first time I got the ring. They gave me a couple minutes alone with it to really let it sink in…. It was just a moment you always dream of as a guy, having the engagement ring, the moment before you propose. This is a symbol of your love for Ashley, and you’re gonna get down on one knee and present this to her and ask her for her hand in marriage — all those things were just going through my head on the beach where we first met. It couldn’t have been more perfect.”

Ashley Iaconetti’s platinum ring features a 2.4 carat radiant-cut diamond, according to People, and it boasts 86 full-cut diamonds forming a halo around the center stone. Who needs a Super Bowl ring when you can have that?

Bachelor in Paradise fans can watch Jared Haibon’s proposal to Ashley Iaconetti when the new season of the show premieres Aug. 7 on ABC.