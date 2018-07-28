Cameron Mathison Named New ‘Home & Family’ Co-Host Following Mark Steines’ Departure

The sexy former soap star has a brand-new daytime gig.

It has been almost two months since co-host Mark Steines departed the Hallmark Channel’s daily lifestyle program Home & Family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Steines was abruptly let go from the show at the end of May after almost six years with the series.

Since then, fans of the TV series have been anxiously awaiting an announcement regarding who would be permanently by Debbie Matenopoulos’ side as her new co-host.

Daytime viewers will be happy to learn that former All My Children star Cameron Mathison will be filling the position.

He has been an occasional guest co-host on Home & Family since 2013, and was a frequent stand-in since Steines left the series, noted Deadline.

The Hallmark Channel revealed the big news during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Thursday, July 26.

“Cameron Mathison, always a fan-favorite in Hallmark Original movies, brings his enthusiasm, zest, and spirit to the liveliest how-to show in all of daytime television,” said Michelle Vicary, the executive vice president of Programming and Network Publicity for the Hallmark Channel’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks.

“TV viewers have come to know Cameron on All My Children and as a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight, and we cannot wait to welcome him to our Home & Family family when Season 7 begins.”

Join us in welcoming Hallmark star and television host, @CameronMathison as the new co-host of @HomeandFamilyTV on @hallmarkchannel Welcome to the family, Cameron! Don't forget to tune in weekdays 10a/9c. pic.twitter.com/FQKkEO5hXw — Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) July 27, 2018

Mathison started out as a model, but has worked in television as a versatile actor and chatty host since the late 1990s.

The 48-year-old’s most popular role was that of the dashing Ryan Lavery on the ABC soap opera All My Children. He played the bad boy with a heart of gold for 14 years, from 1997 to 2011, and earned a couple of Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work.

He has appeared on various other television series and in several Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries TV movies, including The Christmas Ornament, A Christmas to Remember, and the Murder, She Baked series.

Mathison has held correspondent jobs at Good Morning America, Extra, and, most recently, Entertainment Tonight.

“He will continue as an ET contributor as his schedule allows,” said the news magazine on its website.

The handsome Canadian, who competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2007, has been married to Vanessa Marie Arevalo since July 27, 2002. They have two children together, 15-year-old Lucas and 12-year-old Leila.

The Emmy-nominated Home & Family is currently wrapping up its sixth season, with Season 7 to start in September.

The show airs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel.