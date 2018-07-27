David Beador Forced Shannon To Drop His Last Name So He Can Marry Girlfriend Lesley Cook, Reports ‘Radar’

Is this the real reason David Beador doesn't want Shannon going as 'Shannon Beador'?

Did David Beador want his estranged wife, Shannon, to drop his last name so he could get married to his 34-year-old girlfriend, Lesley Cook?

On July 27, Radar Online shared a report regarding David and Lesley’s romance and suggested Shannon’s recent name change from “Shannon Beador” to “Shannon Storms Beador” came after David decided to move forward with plans to marry Lesley after just months of dating.

“David did ask Shannon to remove the name Beador from her title because he wants to marry Lesley as soon as their divorce is finalized,” an insider said. “David and Lesley think that she should not have to share the last name Beador with any other woman besides his three daughters.”

David and Shannon called it quits last fall after 17 years of marriage and three kids. Then, just months later, David met Lesley and the two began chronicling their relationship on Instagram. However, despite the fact that Tamra Judge recently claimed on The Real Housewives of Orange County that the couple began talking online in October, Lesley has insisted that they did not meet until December.

As David reportedly prepares to take the next step with Lesley, Shannon is enjoying a romance as well.

Earlier this month, during a trip to New York City to appear on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Shannon posted a number of images of herself and new boyfriend Scot Matteson enjoying the Big Apple, including the Plaza Hotel, where they enjoyed a lunch date with another male friend.

According to Radar Online‘s insider, David is upset about Shannon’s new romance because he and Scot have worked with one another before.

“David is extremely bothered by Shannon’s relationship with Scot because he knows Scot well! Scot has been a family friend of David and Shannon’s for years, and David has worked with him on a professional level.”

Although David Beador hasn’t said anything publicly in regard to his future plans to marry Lesley Cook, the couple did recently get matching tattoos, which Lesley shared in an Instagram post last week.

While not much is known about Lesley, her social media page shows that she lives in Newport Beach, California, and is a mother to two young children.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.