Hailey Baldwin Gets Some Relationship Advice From Uncle Billy

Billy Baldwin had some advice for young and newly engaged Hailey and Justin Beiber.

Hailey Baldwin’s uncle couldn’t be more excited about his niece’s engagement to Justin Bieber. Billy said that the wedding could be a huge A-list event, noting that the family is filled with celebrities, according to Us Weekly.

“Our children, their mother is Chynna Phillips. Their father is Billy Baldwin, one of the Baldwin brothers. Their uncle is Alec Baldwin. The aunt is Kim Basinger. Their grandparents are The Mamas and The Papas. That’s gotta be 200 million records sold and 10 Grammy awards right there.”

But among all of the hype and excitement surrounding the wedding date, Billy said he gave Hailey some advice.

“I met Chynna [Phillips] when I was 27, and I got married at 33 and I became a father at 37,” he said. “You don’t have to follow that timetable at all, but you’re 21.” The advice was mostly aimed at Hailey’s age, as he said, “Please enjoy your engaged life. Please enjoy your married life. You’re 21; you have the rest of your life to have kids.”

Justin Bieber, on the other hand, is 24-years-old.

Even so, rumors have it that the couple is planning on having kids “as soon as they are married,” according to the Inquisitr. And not just any old family, but “a big family.”

Other rumors have surrounded the possibility of Hailey being pregnant already, which fans think explains the couple’s quick engagement. However, all claims have been refuted by Bieber. Plus, the couple reportedly doesn’t even sleep over at each other’s homes. But that doesn’t mean that they’re hiding their love for each other. On the contrary, Bieber and Baldwin have been seen kissing each other all over the place.

The wedding date has yet to be announced. However, Billy said that Alec Baldwin could be a great MC, considering his brother “has hosted Saturday Night Live like 20 times.”

In the meantime, there’s been some speculation about who Hailey’s bridesmaids could be. A good candidate is older sister Alaia Baldwin, since Hailey was her maid of honor. Another is Hailey’s cousin, Ireland. Outside of the family, possible bridesmaids include Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Justine Skye, according to StyleCaster. Whatever the final lineup ends up being, Billy is probably right that it’ll be a star-studded event.

Sources have noted how happy both Justin and Hailey have been recently. One source said that “Justin is the happiest ever,” according to People. Either way, it appears that the couple may be enjoying their engagement for the time being, instead of rushing into a wedding ceremony, detailed Cosmopolitan.