DJ Khaled Down To Perform At Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding, Says It’s A ‘No Brainer’

The music producer couldn't be happier that his friend has found someone to share his life with

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been engaged for a couple of weeks now and while they don’t have all the wedding details figured out just yet and haven’t even set a date, when it comes time to discuss music entertainment options for their reception, DJ Khaled says that offering himself up to do the honors is pretty much a “No Brainer,” per ET.

DJ Khaled has gone on record to declare that he would love to perform at longtime buddy Justin Bieber’s wedding. The music producer, 42, and the Canadian-born singer go way back as Bieber collaborated with Khaled for his summer 2017 hit, “I’m the One.” The two just recently teamed up again along with Chance the Rapper and Quavo for Khaled’s new single “No Brainer,” which dropped on Friday.

When proclaiming that he would be up for offering his musical talents, Khaled referenced his new single in his response.

“You know, that would be a ‘No Brainer,'” he said.

It turns out not only would he perform, but Khaled even came up with a “crazy” idea of having the “Sorry” singer perform his new single with him.

“So, yo Bieber, let’s make it happen! Let’s perform ‘No Brainer’ at your wedding, with you performing in it, you know what I’m saying? That’d be crazy, right?”

Aside from getting to know Bieber on a professional level, Khaled admits that he genuinely thinks the “Baby” singer is just an “incredible” human being altogether.

“He’s just a good person, you know what I mean? You meet people in this world but then you meet some great, good, genuine [people]. He’s just [a] genuine and nice and amazing, beautiful soul. He’s just incredible man.”

Some critics have been quietly stacking the odds against Bieber, 24, and his model fiance, 21, in terms of whether or not their marriage will actually last as the couple became engaged on July 7 after dating for only a month. However, Khaled couldn’t be happier for the pair as he understands “what love does.”

“I’m in love too so I know the feeling. I’m so happy for him, because I know what love does, you know? It makes you not only feel good, it makes you just great. Love is just a beautiful thing. For [Justin] to find somebody he loves, and wants to marry, that’s incredible, that’s beautiful. I can’t wait for the wedding, I’m sure it’s going to be incredible.”

While there’s no word yet if Bieber will take the DJ up on his offer for a wedding collaboration, fans can watch the duo perform together in Khaled’s “No Brainer” music video below alongside Chance the Rapper and Quavo.