‘Counting On’ Fans Notice Something Strange About Jill Duggar’s 1st Birthday Cake For Baby Samuel

Jill Duggar Dillard has done it again. The former Counting On star hosted a first birthday party for her youngest son, Samuel, earlier this month, but her recently posted photos of the bash had some fans scratching their heads.

The 19 Kids and Counting daughter posted videos of her son’s first birthday celebration to the clan’s official YouTube page (you can see it below) and everything looked great—except the cake. As In Touch Weekly notes, Samuel’s cake is flatter than a pancake and looks like it’s just icing on a plate. The bright orange icing extravaganza can be seen early in the Duggar family’s video, and just in case you missed it, there’s a second cake for good measure.

Jill Dugger has been documenting her son Samuel’s milestones, including his first steps he took on July 19 as well as his older brother Israel’s obvious jealousy due to lack of attention on his younger sibling’s special day. But her baking fail is the icing on the cake.

The good news is little Samuel looks totally happy in his birthday video, and that’s really the most important thing. But some fans can’t get past Jill’s bad baking, which has been an ongoing theme during her four-year marriage to Derick Dillard.

Of course, longtime fans of the reality TV family know that cooking isn’t exactly on the married Duggar daughters’ list of talents. In 2016, Us Weekly posted a hilarious clip from the series premiere of Jill & Jessa: Counting On, which featured Jill’s younger sister Jessa Duggar Seewald preparing two Thanksgiving turkeys.

“I’m probably going to burn the birds or something, and they’ll be like, ‘That was nice,'” Jessa said in the clip.

At the time, the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also admitted, “Since I’ve gotten married, a couple times a month I’ll actually cook a meal. It’s kind of terrible.”

The Duggar sisters both had unusual requests on their wedding registries which point to their lack of cooking prowess. Jill Duggar actually asked for – and received – boxes of cereal as a wedding gift, while Jessa Duggar requested a plethora of restaurant gift cards when she married Ben Seewald. Us Weekly reported that the third Duggar daughter’s wedding registry included a long list of restaurant gift cards from Outback Steakhouse, Applebee’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Red Robin, Domino’s Pizza, Panera Bread, Ruby Tuesday, Subway, P.F. Changs and even Burger King.

You can see Jill Duggar Dillard’s birthday video for her son Samuel below.