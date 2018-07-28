Green Day Allude To Performing Debut Album ‘Dookie’ For 25th Anniversary Tour

‘Dookie’ was Green Day’s mainstream debut, released in 1994.

Green Day’s most recent album, Revolution Radio, was a mainstream success for the pop-punk trio, but 1994’s Dookie may still be the most consequential record for the band to date, overall. When Dookie was released, it quickly became a massive radio hit with songs like “When I Come Around,” “Longview,” “Basket Case,” and “Welcome To Paradise.”

Since then, Green Day has released a slew of successful albums including Nimrod and the overwhelming success, American Idiot.

Today, Consequence of Sound is reporting that Green Day appears to be gearing up for a 25th anniversary tour for their debut album. In paying respect to the band’s roots, Tre Cool uploaded a photo of himself, singer Billy Joe Armstrong, and bassist Mike Dirnt after a practice session.

The photo was captioned with instructions to swipe right, so that audiences could see what set list the band had just practiced. The resulting photo upon swiping right showed a hand-written setlist consisting of the entire track list of Green Day’s Dookie album, causing fans to begin massive speculation that the band was preparing to play the album in its entirety in honor of the LP’s original release in February of 1994, which has now been just under 25 years.

The band has not yet made any official announcements about playing the iconic ’90s album in full anytime soon, but the Instagram tease appears to be a clear sign from the band that such a tour, or at least a one-off performance, is likely on the horizon for Green Day and their fans.

Dookie was released with “Longview” as the lead-single and was played across radio stations in the United States, as well as across the world. After all was said and done, Dookie was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This award came after Dookie had ultimately shipped more than 10 million copies in the United States, not to mention the record also sold more than 20 million worldwide.

Dookie has received perfect scores from music outlets like the Rolling Stone Album Guide, as well as Alternative Press and Allmusic. Pitchfork has also awarded the album an 8.7 out of a possible 10.

Green Day also won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album for Dookie.

In terms of sales, the only Green Day album to ever come near Dookie was the 2004 album, American Idiot, which sparked such huge singles as “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”

American Idiot sold more then 6 million records in the United States alone, with another 14 million copies being sold worldwide.