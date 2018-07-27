Former Plastic Surgery Addict Heidi Pratt Flaunts Post-Baby Weight Loss In Bikini

In 2009, Pratt made headlines after getting 10 plastic surgeries in one day.

Reality TV star Heidi Pratt has a sensational bikini body after her 40-pound post-baby weight loss.

Pratt, who gave birth to son Gunner in October, 2017, posed for photos in a blue bikini that accentuated her flab abs and toned legs.

Pratt (maiden name: Heidi Montag) was a former star of the hit MTV reality show The Hills. She made international headlines in 2009 after undergoing 10 plastic surgeries in one day.

Pratt now says she no longer wants any more plastic surgery, but said she could change her mind in the future as she gets older.

“Never say never, but at this point in time, no,” Heidi told the Daily Mail. “It’s a little different being a mom now. Higher stakes. I don’t really have any time for that.”

From 150 Pounds To 110

The 5-foot-2 Pratt, who tipped the scales at 150 pounds during her pregnancy, gained 40 pounds while pregnant but has since returned to her pre-baby weight.

Heidi’s weight loss secrets were a portion-controlled, high-protein diet and light exercise, including walking, calisthenics, and strength-training.

“I decided that I was going to eat balanced meals for breast-feeding reasons and not to have any weight loss pressure,” Pratt told E! News. “Obviously I have had some shakes and teas.”

Heidi Pratt shows off her post-baby bikini body as she builds sandcastles on the beach with Gunnerhttps://t.co/cWopBrdlGD pic.twitter.com/nCDv631Huu — Agape News Spot Official (@Agapenewsspot) July 27, 2018

Heidi said she still enjoys her favorite desserts and snacks, like chocolate and cookies, but makes sure she doesn’t overeat.

“I try to get protein with every meal, and then with lunch and dinner I make sure to have a vegetable in there and then I try to add some kind of whole grains or else I just get too hungry,” Pratt said.

Heidi said she snacks during the day because her meals sometimes consist of just one bite of something because she’s so busy caring for her son.

In 2009, Heidi Pratt (then Montag) raised eyebrows after undergoing a radical plastic-surgery makeover that included 10 procedures in one day, including:

1. Mini brow-lift

2. Botox in forehead and in between brows.

3. Nose job.

4. Fat injections in cheeks, nasolabial folds and lips.

5. Chin reduction

6. Neck liposuction

7. Ears pinned back

8. Breast implants

9. Liposuction on waist, hips and inner and outer thighs.

10. Butt implants and injections.

Dear teenagers and young people of the world, never get plastic surgery, it ruins you. Example = Heidi Montag pic.twitter.com/wYDR73gO — Denisé (@_DeniseBren) January 25, 2013

While Heidi Pratt initially insisted she was thrilled with her numerous plastic surgeries, she later said she regretted going under the knife for so many different procedures.

Heidi said she fell victim to insecurity after reading nasty internet comments mocking her looks. Looking back, she wishes she had never listened to haters.

“If I had to go back and do it again I definitely wouldn’t, and I would not recommend that,” Pratt said.