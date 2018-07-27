Cardi B Says She Hasn’t Hired A Nanny Because She Wants To ‘Be With My Baby Every Second’

No Nanny, no problem! Cardi B has revealed that she has not hired any paid help to assist her in raising her newborn baby, Kulture. It looks like the “Bodak Yellow” rapper just wants to take some time to enjoy being a mom. The bonding time is especially important because she is going back to work soon, she admitted during a recent Instagram video.

“I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work,” she said.

Based on the video, it sounds like Cardi is getting a lot of help from her family. She expresses gratitude for them in the video.

“I’ve been blessed since I came out of my mom’s vagina because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them,” the rapper said with her usual candor.

It’s pretty clear that she has a great support system in place.

“My mom has not left my sight, not one time. This is her first grandkid… So this is all new to her again, just as it is new to me,” Cardi added. “My sister has not left my sight at all. She’s such a good helping hand, and my dad, he’s just running errands for me in New York.”

Cardi doesn’t show her face in the video opting to speak via a small monkey figurine. Could it be one of Kulture’s new toys? She doesn’t confirm/deny during the video.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their first child on July 10. The baby whose full name is Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in Atlanta which is the same city where her parents were married. Even though she’s Cardi’s first kid, Kulture already has siblings. Her father, a member of The Migos rap group, already has three other children from previous relationships.

Cardi has not disclosed when she plans to get back to work. She recently announced that she’s decided to drop out of The Bruno Mars 24 K Magic Tour. As the BBC reports, she was slated to join Mars on the final part of the North American tour. However, her plans changed when she realized how big of a job motherhood is.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” she wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

Cardi B is nominated for 10 MTV Video Music Awards, the most for any artist this year, Vox reports. Half of those noms are for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Finesse.”