Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Were Not ‘Undercover Lovers’ Despite Persistent Rumors

The basis of the rumors is shaky at best and has never been confirmed by one person who's close to either Jenner or Hadid.

Secret love lives are just the kind of thing rumor mills love. Many rumors turn out to have no basis in fact, however, and that is the case with persistent rumors that Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were “undercover lovers.” This story has been making the rounds for 12 months now, and Gossip Cop has once again confirmed that there is no truth to it.

Talk began with a tabloid story that asked the question: “Kendal and Bella: Undercover Lovers?” The basis for the question was an Instagram photo that showed the two models together at the London Pride Parade a few weeks earlier. Adding fuel to story was the fact that Hadid had not been having great luck in her relationships. The tabloid said that an unnamed source told them that her lesbian friends were telling her to try dating girls since she wasn’t having much lucking dating men. Gossip Cop says that source was not able to be identified. They also report that after spending the last year asking everyone they could find that knows Jenner or Hadid whether the rumor was true, and they were unable to find even one person who could. One of Jenner’s reps, however, denied the rumor.

Kendall Jenner brought an eye-catching twist to an unlikely matching set: the toreador suit. https://t.co/Ojl0WBFFUr — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 23, 2018

Additional proof that the two stunners are not romantically involved lies in the relationship they each have with men. Jenner has been involved with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, and E! News recently reported that Hadid reunited with The Weeknd in the last few months. The two dated off and on for years then split, and it seems that during their time apart, the both realized that they still cared for each other. They are said to be closer and happier than ever.

Rumors about Jenner’s love life are constant, and in April Vogue asked her about whispers that she has been romantically involved with women. She said that she thought people sometimes wondered about her sexual orientation because she is more private about her relationships than her sisters. She added this about her love life.