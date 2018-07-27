‘Bachelorette’ JoJo Fletcher Teases The One Wedding Detail She Knows For Sure

The ABC reality star has been engaged to Jordan Rodgers for more than two years.

JoJo Fletcher still hasn’t nailed down her wedding date, but she does know what time of year she definitely won’t be getting married. The Bachelorette Season 12 star, who became engaged to Jordan Rodgers at the end of her season of the ABC reality show in 2016, told Us Weekly her fiance’s career as a sports commentator will dictate the date of their big day.

“I would have liked to have a wedding in the fall, but Jordan’s work doesn’t really allow for that … because he does football, football’s in the fall season. So we’re probably gonna [have it] in the beginning of some sort of year. We like it outdoors, we like a lot of greenery, so we have that nailed down. Just not the date.”

Fletcher has given few details about her dream wedding, but she did tell Us that her Bachelor Nation bestie Becca Tilley is “obviously” a shoo-in for the bridal party. In the past, JoJo has said the couple is having trouble deciding where to host their wedding since their families are spread out in Dallas and California.

While Bachelor fans are hoping to see another couple take a walk down the aisle in the near future (the franchise doesn’t have the best track record), Fletcher told Us she is in no big rush to say “I do” to the brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re really happy and enjoying our engagement and our life has been — and continues to get I feel like — so much busier and crazy and there’s just going to be that moment where we look at each other and we’re like, ‘OK. Let’s take a pause. Let’s do this, it’s time.'”

It’s unlikely that JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers will exchange vows in a televised wedding. Rodgers told the Hollywood Reporter that the couple is constantly asked about a TV wedding, but that his “first reaction would be that I would probably rather not.” Rodgers also agreed with his fiancee about the couple’s slow ride to the altar.

“When the time is right, we’re absolutely going to sit down and start planning [a wedding],” Rodgers said last year. “But we’re definitely taking our time. We want everything to be right and make sure we’re in the right place.”

In addition to JoJo and Jordan, several other Bachelor Nation weddings are still on the back burner. Franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have yet to say “I do,” and Rachel Lindsay and her fiance Bryan Abasolo are still in the planning stages for their nuptials. Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham and Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon also recently got engaged.