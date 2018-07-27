Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Have Looked At Engagement Rings, But Are They Ready To Get Married?

The couple appears to be on the fast-track to a proposal.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be headed down the aisle sooner rather than later. Although the couple isn’t yet engaged, and the Vanderpump Rules star has insisted that they are in no rush, she recently admitted to Us Weekly that she and her movie producer boyfriend have been looking at engagement rings.

“We have, yeah. I mean, it’s fun,” Kent admitted during Wednesday night’s premiere of her new movie, The Row, in Los Angeles. “I’m a chick, so of course I’m naturally gonna look at rings online and of course I’m looking at a lot of carats but, you know, who knows?”

While Kent and her man have been looking at engagement rings for his future proposal, the reality star and actress hasn’t actually considered the way in which Emmett will pop the question. As she explained, she simply isn’t one of those girls who dream about their wedding day for their entire lives. Instead, she’s been more focused on her career.

That said, Kent is sure that however Emmett decides to propose will be “perfect.”

“He could ask me in the McDonald’s drive-through and I’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the best,'” Kent said. “Even if [Randall] said, ‘Let’s wait a year,’ I’m still here. I’m totally in a great place.”

Amazing night with #hoopies A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms) on Jul 26, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent began their relationship about two-and-a-half years ago, but chose to keep their romance private until January 1, when they went public on Instagram with a New Year’s Eve photo of the two of them.

In the photo seen above, Emmett was seen offering his support to Kent during the recent premiere of her slasher flick, The Row.

Although Kent and Emmett’s relationship is going strong, fans shouldn’t expect the movie producer to make any cameos during the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Instead, Kent will continue to reference her man and their relationship as he remains off-camera.

Aside from her relationship, Kent will also be exposing her booming career and the inner working of her personal life during the show’s new episodes. As fans may have heard, Kent experienced a ton of success landing roles in movies in recent months, including The Row, but also experienced tragedy earlier this year when she suddenly lost her father, Kent Burningham.

Lala Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. A premiere date has not yet been set.