White House Spells ‘United States’ Wrong In An Official Statement

In a statement addressing the American economy, the White House misspelled the “United States.” According to Raw Story, the statement was released on the White House’s Twitter feed earlier today. The statement had been a “quote from Trump’s speech touting economic growth in the U.S. during his presidency.”

The statement said:

“If economic growth continues at this pace, the United Sates (sic) economy will double in size more than 10 years faster than it would have under President Bush or President Obama.”

Though the mistake has since been corrected, it is not the only time the White House has received flack for spelling and grammar errors. According to The Hill, the White House misspelled “separation” in the Executive Order outlining its “Zero Tolerance” policy regarding immigration. Several Twitter users commented on the error, saying things like “is misspelling ‘separation’ like issuing an executive order with your fingers crossed behind your back?”

Is misspelling “separation” like issuing an executive order with your fingers crossed behind your back? pic.twitter.com/DmY8F6skNn — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 20, 2018

To many who are avid anti-Trumpers, the spelling error is not surprising. In May, President Trump caught flack for misspelling first lady Melania Trump’s, name according to Raw Story. In a tweet welcoming her home from the hospital, Trump said: “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!”

Twitter, you know what you have to do. Let Melanie Trump go viral. #MelanieTrump pic.twitter.com/PpstmOaYtg — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) May 19, 2018

After Trump’s tweet, the hashtags #Melanie and #MelanieTrump went viral. The Daily News reported a “running tally” of the spelling and grammar errors made by Trump and the White House. They include things like Trump’s usage of “pour” instead of “pore” in reference to journalists searching his tweets for mistakes and a deleted tweet from Trump on March 14 where his misspelled “Marine Corp” (the tweet said “Marine Core”).

In August, the White House listed that it was boarding “Air Force Once,” and stated that President Trump planned to visit “Beaver, West Virginina.” The president has also misspelled the names of Chinese President Xi Jinping (spelled in a deleted tweet as ” XI XINPING”) and the name of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May (her name had been spelled as “Teresa” in numerous press emails last year while Trump visited the U.K., according to The Hill). Trump’s tweet in which the word “covfefe” appeared went viral. The hashtag #Covfefe was created, and is still in circulation today.

Additionally, the Trump White House “attacked the Congressional Budget Office for alleged inaccuracy while misspelling the word ‘inaccurately.'”