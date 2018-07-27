Prince Philip Made A ‘Supreme Effort’ For Harry’s Wedding, But May Miss Princess Eugenie’s Nuptials

While largely retired from public life, Prince Philip did make a “supreme effort” to turn out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. It remains to be seen whether he will do the same for his granddaughter, Princess Eugenie.

“He does what he wants,” an insider said to People of Philip. “He made a supreme effort for Harry. I would be very surprised if he did go, because he is so estranged from Fergie. I think he will decide at the 99th hour.”

Philip and Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, have been on the outs since her 1992 divorce from Prince Andrew.

Elite Daily reports that Eugenie is not a “working royal” and her presence is not required at official royal events. She holds down a normal job at a London art gallery.

She was also allegedly a party girl before she met her fiance and was often seen at raves. Her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, managed Mahiki, a popular club in London at that time. Their initial meeting as been described by Eugenie as “love at first sight.”

A source described to the Daily Mail of when the two met.

“There was an immediate attraction and since that meeting they have barely been apart. Eugenie was studying at Newcastle when they met and Jack was working in London, but they made the relationship work.”

Eugenie was 20 and Brooksbank was 24 when they met.

Owen Humphreys / Getty Images

The couple was long distance for a time when Eugenie was working for auction house Paddle8 in New York. She was reportedly “a little scared” of leaving him behind when she moved.

“She didn’t know many people out there but Jack encouraged her to go. She wanted the experience and has gone out knowing Jack is in London waiting for her,” a source said of their long distance romance.

The couple lived apart for two years until Eugenie returned to London. Brooksbank proposed to her during a trip to Nicaragua. Engagement rumors ran rampant beforehand, especially when he was invited for a weekend at royal Scottish retreat, Balmoral.

“The lake was so beautiful,” she said of the proposal. “The light was just a special light I had never seen.”

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married on October 12 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple has reportedly invited 1,200 people to the ceremony, which includes A-listers and ordinary citizens. Eugenie has “spent a lot of her life” in Windsor, according to an insider.