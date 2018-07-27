Khloe Kardashian Proud Of Lamar Odom For Returning To Basketball, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom may be divorced, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still seemingly wants the best for her former husband.

According to a July 26 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is said to be very proud of Lamar Odom for continuing his basketball career. The former NBA star, who previously played for the L.A. Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and L.A. Clippers, is now said to be moving to China to play the game he loves overseas.

Odom will compete in the Chinese Basketball Association, and Khloe is happy for Lamar. Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian will always have a lot of love for Odom, and that she more than anyone knows the struggles he’s had to overcome to get back to the game.

“Khloe was proud to hear that Lamar will be returning to the sport he loves with an opportunity to play basketball professionally again. She knows how much Lamar has had to overcome to return to the court. While Khloe has moved on from their marriage, she will always have love for Lamar and is happy his life is headed in a positive direction.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, seems to have other feelings about Lamar Odom’s basketball comeback. Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is said to be “embarrassed for Lamar, and reportedly thinks he should just end his career for good.

“Tristan feels embarrassed for Lamar’s return to basketball overseas. Tristan has a lot of respect for everything Lamar accomplished in the NBA and he thinks his time balling has come and gone. Tristan feels that for Lamar to return at this point in his life, and to play in an inferior foreign league only tarnishes and diminishes his reputation as an NBA champion. He thinks Lamar should let go of playing and try coaching if he needs to stay connected to the sport.”

However, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have bigger issues to work on. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the NBA player is allegedly feeling “trapped” in his relationship with the reality star, and has reportedly even stopped going to couples therapy with her.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with other women surfaced online only days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s child, daughter True Thompson. They’ve been trying to work things out ever since, but it seems Tristan may be getting tired of trying to make up for his mistakes.