Robert Mueller And Donald Trump Jr. Photographed At DCA Feet From Each Other

Former FBI director Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. were both spotted at the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

Last year, Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as special counsel overseeing the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and related matters, which includes the Trump campaign’s possible role.

In the photo, which was originally published in Politico‘s Playbook PM newsletter, Mueller is on the seated in the left side of the photograph reading a newspaper.

Donald Jr., on the other hand, is spotted standing with a suitcase in hand wearing a turquoise shirt, denim jeans, and camouflage hat, with two Secret Service agents by each side of the President’s son.

According to the Politico report, both Mueller and Trump Jr. were waiting for a morning flight at the 35X gate. The two are merely a couple feet away from each other but it is unclear whether they saw or interacted with each other at the unlikely encounter.

The photograph emerges after recent reports on Thursday that Trump Jr. told his father about the meeting with a Russian lawyer and lobbyist at Trump tower before it took place.

Reports state that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is willing to testify that he was in the room when the President received the news from his son.

Spotted: Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. both waiting for their flights this morning at the 35X gate at DCA. And yes, there is a photo. https://t.co/gKUSO7QhOU pic.twitter.com/tvcoyLMnDW — POLITICO (@politico) July 27, 2018

The meeting, which was between Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, then campaign manager for the presidential campaign of Donald Trump Paul Manafort and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Veselnitskaya promised to provide information would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign as a pretext to the meeting. It is against federal law for political campaigns to accept such assistance from foreign governments.

If Cohen’s claims are proven to be true, it would mean that Trump Jr. lied to Congress under oath, when he claimed that his father did not know about the Trump Tower meeting. Lying to Congress under oath is against the law. General perjury comes with a maximum five-year prison sentence.

The President also claimed he did not know about the meeting.

“He has lied all his life… a person who is found to be an incredible liar, he’s got a tremendous motive to lie now… I don’t think anyone believes that.” Rudy Giuliani dismisses report Michael Cohen claims Trump knew in advance of 2016 Trump Tower meeting https://t.co/xd4PFYYpcQ pic.twitter.com/9gxjNGWLRA — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 27, 2018

Donald Trump’s attorney called Cohen a “pathological liar” and said that he will be a questionable witness in a CNN interview.