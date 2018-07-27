Lala Kent Gets Support From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Squad At Premiere For Her Movie ‘The Row’

The reality star and Give Them Lala Beauty founder gets emotional as she thanks fans for supporting her starring movie role.

Lala Kent had her Vanderpump Rules castmates by her side for the premiere her new movie The Row. Bravo posted a photo of the Give Them Lala Beauty entrepreneur posing on the red carpet at the premiere of the horror flick along with her female co-stars from the Bravo reality show, sans queen bee Lisa Vanderpump.

Kent, who plays lead character Riley Cole in The Row, posed with pals Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney ahead of a special premiere of the film.

Doute posted a photo of the crew to Instagram and captioned it with, “Our baby’s the lead!!! Congrats @lalakent we love you.”

But Kent got downright emotional in her own post. The Vanderpump Rules star captioned her own photo by saying the movie’s premiere was a special day for her. Lala also paid tribute to her late father, Kent Burningham, who passed away earlier this year, writing, ” I know my dad is looking down, so proud of what I have accomplished in my little lifetime. Even though he isn’t physically here to see my work, I feel his presence. I feel him smiling down on his princess.”

You can see Lala Kent’s emotional post about The Row premiere below.

Lala Kent landed the lead role in the Lionsgate horror film by accident. Kent told TooFab she originally auditioned for a supporting role in the sorority-themed slasher flick and was actually cast as a supporting player, but was later promoted to the lead character Riley, a college freshman who finds herself entangled in a web involving a dark secret at her sorority house after a successful table read.

“When Lionsgate came up with the idea of me taking the lead, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is bad*ss! They believe in me!’ It’s so funny because they were like, ‘You can totally say no, but what if we moved you to this part?’ And I was like, ‘Ummmmm, why would I ever say no to that? We’re doing this. It’s pretty epic. I’m on cloud nine right now, to say the least.”

Still, Kent admitted she was nervous about starring in a horror movie because she knew it would be a challenge. The reality star also revealed that her initial plan when she moved to Los Angeles was to be an actress, but she “kind of went off the path for a second.”

“I am not a patient person, so I always think, ‘How can I make this happen the quickest way possible?’ And I found that Vanderpump Rules was gonna be the quickest way for my name to get out there.”

Lala Kent’s movie The Row hits select theaters and iTunes on Friday, July 27. Check out the trailer below.