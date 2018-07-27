Peter Dinklage Set To Play Rumpelstiltskin In Eponymous Sony Film

A Rumplestiltskin movie is happening and Games of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is set out to play the main role and legendary villain of fairytales.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the screenplay will be penned by author Patrick Ness. Ness is famous for books like A Monster Calls. He has also written the book and screenplay for the sci-fi trilogy Chaos Walking. Chaos Walking has finished filming, stars Spider-Man himself Tom Holland, and is set to hit theaters March 1, 2019.

According to Variety, the plot details are kept under wraps right now but it will focus on the character that Dinklage will play. “The character first appeared in a Brothers Grimm tale and follows a miller who lies to the king, telling him that his daughter can spin straw into gold. The king calls for the girl, shuts her in a tower room filled with straw and a spinning wheel, and demands she spin the straw into gold by morning or he will cut off her head. When she has given up all hope, an imp-like creature, a.k.a. Rumpelstiltskin, appears in the room and spins the straw into gold in return for her necklace.”

The character of Rumpelstiltskin has appeared in television and movies throughout the years but has never had his own standalone film. In the fourth Shrek, Shrek Forever After, he plays the villain. According to the film’s IMDB, “Rumpelstiltskin tricks a mid-life crisis burdened Shrek into allowing himself to be erased from existence and cast in a dark alternate timeline where Rumpel rules supreme.”

Rumpelstiltskin has also appeared in the ABC hit show Once Upon A Time as various characters like Rumpelstiltskin, Mr. Gold, and Weaver.

It is unclear whether this film will be set in modern times or in a past fairy-tale land like Shrek. No word yet on when production will begin.

Dinklage is best known for his work in Game of Thrones and recently hit a milestone for that show. He received his seventh Emmy nomination for that character which is the most nominations for any actor for playing the same character. He has won the Emmy for Game of Thrones twice so far. He also received a Golden Globe for the role as well.

Dinklage has also worked in films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Station Agent, and X-Men: Days of Futures Past. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.