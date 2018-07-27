Demi Lovato Fans Sing Tribute To Pop Star At Site Of Canceled Show

Demi Lovato’s fans gathered at Atlantic City Beach on Thursday evening to stand in her place singing her ballad “Sober.” Lovato was set to perform at the venue on Thursday before her reported overdose which left her hospitalized.

In an emotional video posted to Twitter, a small choir of fans is seen crying and singing the heartbreaking ballad as a tribute to the star. The song, released earlier in the summer, let fans know how sorry the singer was for relapsing after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings during the ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

“I’m sorry that I’m here again,” she adds at the end of the song, without knowing the words would ring true again. “I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

Lovatics gathered together to sing Demi Lovato’s emotional single “Sober” in Atlantic City where she was originally scheduled to perform today ???? pic.twitter.com/9M9ZIJ1nhs — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) July 27, 2018

During the fans’ concert and show of support, a crowd quickly gathered and joined in. Many fans, called “Lovatics,” spoke up about how moved they were by the gesture, “we still love you!” a fan shouted at the end of the clip.

Since releasing the emotional song, Lovato has received nothing but love and support from fans. Two days before the star’s reported overdose, Lovato was singing the ballad at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California when she reportedly forgot the words.

Finding Lovato unconscious, the singer was revived using Narcan, then rushed to a nearby hospital in Hollywood Hills. According to PeopleMagazine, a source said the 25-year-old is “doing okay.”

Opening up about battling mental health, eating disorders, self-harm, and addiction for years in her documentaries Stay Strong and Simply Complicated, as well as sharing speeches and emotional stories during her concerts, Lovato became a voice for fans who were walking down the same path.

Demi always gave speeches like this during her concerts. Her words and her music are the most comforting things in the world to me. She’s constantly reminding us that we’re beautiful & worthy of life & her advice has saved me so many times #HowDemiHasHelpedMe pic.twitter.com/0FEP6TEVVa — kay loves demi (@youbringmepeace) July 26, 2018

Since the star’s reported overdose and hospitalization, fans and friends have shared their support on social media, many saying the star’s transparency gave them the courage to ask for help in their darkest moments, while sharing personal stories on Twitter about addiction, mental illness, and self-harm with the hashtag #HowDemiHasHelpedMe.

“When I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help,” A fan wrote on Twitter. “I just recently passed five years clean and I credit that partially to her.”