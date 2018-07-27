Chloe Dykstra Opens Up Not Participating In AMC’s Investigation Into Chris Hardwick Abuse Allegations

Chloe Dykstra opens up about not participating in AMC’s investigation into accusations against Chris Hardwick. She posted a response on Twitter saying that she just wants to “move on.” She wrote a few paragraphs but captioned it with the tweet, “I originally wrote my essay so I could move on with my life, and now I intend to do so. Thank you, again, to those who have supported me during this.”

In June, Hardwick went under fire when Dykstra wrote an essay alleging that she had a sexually and emotionally abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend Chris Hardwick. The Medium article accused him of being very controlling both physically and emotionally.

Hardwick then released a statement denying those claims. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her,” Hardwick said according to IndieWire.

On July 26, AMC released a statement saying that after the investigation, they choose to still work with Hardwick.

We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step,” AMC said in a statement according to Variety.

In Dykstra’s twitter response, she states that she was “adamant” that she “never set out to ruin the career of the person I spoke about. I could have provided more details, but I chose not to.” She went on to explain that she chose to write the essay so people around her who heard a false narrative originally could hear the truth.

She goes on to say that she would’ve liked to have a private conversation with the person but couldn’t reach out or the texts would “end up in a tabloid article where said texts were chopped up and spun” to discredit her.

She ends the statement saying she continues to support and work with institutions like RAINN and other survivor support groups. “I hope that the hatred, the name calling, the death threats can go away and we can return to private discourse. My love to everyone,” Dykstra states.

There is no word from Hardwick but he is set to return to on August 12.