‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, July 30: Devon Blames Lily

Struggling with his grief, Devon lashes out at his sister.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 30, brings absolute heartbreak as Devon struggles to adjust to his new life. Plus, Phyllis finds herself leaning on her ex and Mariah gets a big surprise!

Devon (Bryton James) finds himself utterly heartbroken in the wake of Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death. He wrestles with his new reality, according to She Knows Soaps. Now his future does not include either a baby or his wife when just a little over a week ago Devon had a baby on the way and a budding romance with Hilary.

Now Devon is facing unimaginable grief and heartache, and his sister, Lily (Christel Khalil) is the one who was driving the car in the accident. In fact, Devon wonders if perhaps Lily did it on purpose. After all, Lily and Hilary had a documented history of hating each other. Instead of blaming Lily, though, this is a time when Devon desperately needs to lean on his family and friends to help navigate what is now his reality.

Meanwhile, since Billy (Jason Thompson) neglected to come to Hilary’s wedding in support, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) opens up to Jack (Peter Bergman). Their breakup was absolutely awful, and it came because of Phyllis and Billy’s torrid affair. However, with time passing, it appears as if perhaps Jack has softened to Phyllis, and he’s been there for her.

Both Phyllis and Jack cared deeply for Hilary, and they share the grief of her death. Could their shared heartache bring them closer together? Especially with Billy focused on gambling and Jabot for the time being. Plus, there’s Phyllis’s daughter, Summer (Hunter King) also adding fuel to the fire with Billy pushing him to move on from her mother by getting under somebody else.

Finally, after a tearful goodbye to Hilary on GC Buzz, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gets a surprise visitor. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) needed to leave Genoa City, and she asked Mariah to come with her. Mariah planned to go with Tessa, but then she realized she had too much keeping her at home with her family and friends, so she backed out at the last minute.

Shockingly, Mariah sees that Tessa is either stayed or came back to town, and she’s not quite sure how to feel given how much grief she’s feeling at Hilary’s death. Does this mean Tessa decided not to leave, or did she just delay for a bit to provide some support for Mariah?

Tune in to CBS or POP on Monday to find out what happens next on Y&R.