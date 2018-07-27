Did Lisa Rinna Quit ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’? She Sparks Speculation With Instagram Comment

See what she said in response to Carole Radziwill quitting 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'

Lisa Rinna has many fans on Instagram convinced that she’s quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following news of Carole Radziwill’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, Rinna posted a comment on a meme she shared that seemingly referenced her decision to leave the show and what she said had a number of people assuming that she was done with Bravo after appearing on their Los Angeles-based franchise for the past four seasons.

On July 27, Reality Blurb shared a screenshot with readers that included Radziwill’s meme, which read, “Didn’t change, just learned.”

In response, Rinna wrote, “Same.”

Does this mean that Rinna is doing the “same” thing as Radziwill and quitting the Real Housewives because she feels the “same” way she does? It could, but at this point, Rinna hasn’t confirmed any such thing.

Although there is certainly a possibility that Rinna would move on from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans also well know that Rinna is vocal about taking on any money-making opportunity that comes her way. So, it may not be too likely that she would be willing to walk away from her Bravo salary, especially now that she’s taken a step back from being in the midst of her co-stars’ drama.

During Season 8, Rinna was a more likable personality to some, who found it nice to see her walk away from the lingering tension she had with her co-stars and move onto new friendships with the likes of Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp.

Lisa Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its fifth season, along with fellow soap star Eileen Davidson, after the exits of Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud. Both Gebbia and Giraud appeared on the show for just one season, season four.

While Rinna started off her role on the show by sparking conversations that may found to be inappropriate, including comments about Kim Richards’ addiction struggles, she decided to be more low-key ahead of last year’s eighth season.

“For me, it was more about taking a look at my behavior, how I’ve reacted, what I’ve done, and looked at it and gone, ‘You know I don’t like seeing myself like that,'” Rinna said during the Session 8 reunion.

According to Rinna, it’s important for her to set a good example for her two daughters, Delilah Belle, 19, and Amelia Gray, 16

“When your children are my children’s age and they’re doing their modeling and they’re in this business, they’re doing what we do basically, and I need to show them a strong woman,” she explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to begin filming on Season 9 in the coming weeks.