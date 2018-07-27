Google Pixel 3 XL Leaks Out, Bears Uncanny Resemblance To iPhone X

While the Google Pixel 3 XL might be taking a back seat these days to the soon-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the tech giant’s latest flagship phone will likely be unveiled in September or October, and is expected to generate more excitement in the weeks to come. The Pixel 3 XL has also reportedly been sighted in the wild in recent days, as a new leak suggests that Google has taken a lot of cues from Apple and its iPhone X for the upcoming phone’s design.

According to a report from BGR, the Google Pixel 3 XL will “have the characteristics of every other iPhone X clone out there,” as the leaks point to a device that looks almost like a carbon copy of Apple’s flagship phone from last year, albeit with different features from the iPhone X. This is based on leaked photos published by GizmoChina that supposedly feature a case for Google’s new flagship.

As seen in the leaked photos, the Pixel 3 XL will come with a notch on top that contains the two front cameras and a bottom bezel where the phone’s second speaker is located. The back of the phone shows off a single-lens camera and fingerprint sensor, while other features hinted at by the leaks include a USB-C connector as the only port on the bottom. This is consistent with Google’s decision to remove the headphone jack, much like Apple did in 2016 with the iPhone 7.

New Google Pixel 3 XL leak hints at iPhone X-like notch https://t.co/VooHeh7YRD pic.twitter.com/9yIkGArFYr — PC-Tablet (@pctabletin) July 26, 2018

Separate from the above leaks, Phone Arena wrote about another set of leaked Google Pixel 3 XL case renders that also hinted at the device’s features and design language. According to the publication, one of the renders seems to confirm that the Pixel 3 XL will again come with a dual-tone rear panel, just like its predecessors. What’s interesting is the inclusion of a frosted glass section on top of the phone’s glass panel that could allow for wireless charging on the unannounced flagship. Like in the above leaks, the newer ones highlight the Pixel 3 XL’s bottom bezel and front-facing speakers, which Phone Arena wrote could facilitate a stereo speaker setup on the device.

Regardless of how closely the Google Pixel 3 XL will resemble the iPhone X, prospective buyers might not have to wait much longer before the device is unveiled. According to Phone Arena, the device is expected to be announced with the smaller Pixel 3 on October 4, with the actual release date possibly coming about two weeks later.