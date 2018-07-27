Farrah Abraham Posts Racy Snap In Revealing Top, Encourages Fans To ‘Upgrade’

In the caption, the 'Teen Mom' star encouraged followers to let go of the stresses of the week and enjoy the weekend.

Farrah Abraham greeted Instagram followers on Friday with a photo of herself in a barely-there white crop top and white lace panties. She sits on her knees on a bed covered in white bedding with sheer white fabric covering a portion of the bed behind her. She appears to laugh as she reaches a hand into the air to touch some white fabric above her. Across Abraham’s top is the word “Upgrade,” which ties into the photo’s caption.

“#tgif Don’t forget to #upgrade – You worked through this week knowing you needed to let some weights go (bad work colleagues, bad friends, not loving family members go… etc) UPGRADE on your Friday it’s more fun that way anyway???? #ilovemylife #women #boss #entrepreneur #friday”

Reactions to the photo ranged from complimentary to angry. One follower said, “You’re absolutely stunning and an incredible mother, businesswoman and a phenomenal role model for young women!”

Another wrote, “you’re a mother and you promote this type of behavior?… Don’t have anymore kids like really.”

Both reactions are the kind of thing Abraham has grown accustomed to, with her actions attracting attention that is sometimes flattering and sometimes not.

Farrah Abraham says her ideal man would be 'a clone of me' https://t.co/JE9RIFnqCq — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 22, 2018

Abraham often finds herself in the headlines. In recent days, news of her wanting to fight Kim Kardashian in a celebrity boxing match hit the internet. Daily Mail reported that she was spotted Monday already training with Baywatch actor and trainer Jeremy Jackson for the October match. Accompanying Abraham was her 9-year-old daughter Sophia, who sat ringside and took in her mother’s moves.

The Teen Mom star says she wants to use the celebrity boxing event to bring attention to bullying, a problem the reality star says she is passionate about. Exactly who will appear in the ring isn’t known at this point, but she has offered some suggestions including the co-stars and producers that “made her life ‘hell'” on Teen Mom, or Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo in addition to Kim Kardashian. Abraham has taken some shots at the Kardashian-Jenner family over the years and claimed at one point that she had become more successful than them.

Farrah Abraham first rose to fame in the MTV show 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She then appeared in the spin-off series, Teen Mom, for four seasons. Since then, Abraham has released a book and an album, both titled My Teenage Dream Ended. The memoir hit the New York Times Bestsellers list.