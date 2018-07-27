James Corden’s Terrifying First Skydiving Experience With Tom Cruise

On Thursday, Tom Cruise appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and took Corden on the thrill of a lifetime, Mission Impossible style. Cruise was promoting his latest film of the franchise – the sixth one to be exact – Mission Impossible: Fallout.

“It’s 110 degrees and today I’m about to jump out of an airplane with Tom Cruise,” Corden said nervously to the camera. “I can’t quite believe I’m doing this.”

The talk show host has persuaded the likes of Michelle Obama and Stevie Wonder to get in the passenger seat of his “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Now it was his turn to get out of his comfort zone and try something crazy.

It all started when Corden put Cruise’s famous skydiving jump into question earlier this week. According to E! Online Corden wasn’t as impressed as everyone else. “It’s falling through the sky!” he said. “There are some amazing stunts…but I think we’re all getting carried away with Tom Cruise, the action hero.” Cruise happily tried to explain it to him, “It’s a little more than that,” Cruise smiled. “It took 106 jumps to get it, but if you’re interested, I’m happy to take you—if you want to try it. If it’s so easy, you can come with me.” So, Cruise challenged Corden to try it and, although he was terrified, Corden accepted.

Last night’s show featured an 11-minute segment of the two’s skydiving “mission.”

The two of them joked about how impressed Cruise was that Corden didn’t cancel.

“I’m just so impressed that James is going skydiving,” Cruise said according to Too Fab. “Between you and me, I was half expecting him to text me and tell me he was canceling.”

Corden then joked he had Cruise’s number wrong in his phone and apologized to Tom Hiddleston for all the “food poisoning” texts.

Corden was determined to go through with it even though he said he was “terrified” and that he would be a “footnote” if they died. “The worst part if we die, I will get zero press,” Corden explained. “I will be a footnote. The story will be, ‘Tom Cruise Dies — Also That Guy Who Occasionally Drives Around With a Guy.'”

But Corden wanted to have the potential of being an action star and said, “I’m thinking of this as an audition to be part of Team Cruise.” “I just want to know the door isn’t closed and I’ve got a part in a big action movie.” Cruise was quick to respond with, “It’s not closed.”

Corden eventually went through with it, but not without a few “Oh, s–t! Oh, f–k! Oh, s–t!” shouts b before he jumped. Mid-jump, he was all smiles, and Cruise was calm as could be, guess he’s done it before.

In the end, the two of them landed easily and hugged, “That was amazing! That was incredible!” the two of them cheered.

Cruise ended the segment by simply saying, “James Corden: Stuntman.”