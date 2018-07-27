Meghan Markle Reportedly Approves Of Pal Priyanka Chopra’s Engagement To Nick Jonas

Prince Harry could be attending the wedding of a Jonas brother in the near future.

Meghan Markle’s wedding was just two months ago, but she’s already looking toward the nuptials of a close friend. The newly crowned Duchess of Sussex is reportedly thrilled about the engagement of her good friend, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas.

Jonas proposed to his fiancée with an engagement ring he bought at Tiffany & Co. in London after he shut the place down for the purchase. Now, an insider told E! News the Duchess of Sussex is “very excited” for the famous lovebirds.

“Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match,” the insider revealed.

Nick and Priyanka’s relationship has only been public for about two months, right around the time the actress attended her bestie Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. The couple was first spotted together at the 2017 Met Gala, but romance rumors didn’t pick up until this May.

Priyanka Chopra was one of the celebrity guests invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding ceremony on May 19, attending both the wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and the evening reception at Frogmore House. The gorgeous actress wore a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit for the star-studded ceremony, which featured a celebrity guest list that included Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney.

Chopra told People she first met Meghan Markle at the ELLE Women in Television dinner in 2016 and that they immediately “bonded as actors.” Markle starred on the TV series Suits at the time.

“We just became friends, like two girls would,” Chopra said of her quick connection to the future princess.

The actress added that while Meghan has not let the United States for a new life in England, their friendship has remained storing.

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is. You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

While Nick Jonas didn’t attend the royal wedding with his future fiancée in May, that doesn’t mean the royal couple won’t be on hand when one of the Duchess’ closest friends says her vows.

Royal watchers are hoping Meghan Markle and her husband will make a cameo at her best friend’s wedding— which could provide the photo op of all photo ops: Harry hanging out with the Jonas Brothers.