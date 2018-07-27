Reese Witherspoon Shares Adorably Sweet Message To ‘Best Husband’ For His Birthday

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to social media. She has fantastic pictures on her Instagram account that show her as an actress and mom, but her latest one shows her as a devoted wife as she wishes husband Jim Toth a happy birthday. The pictures are adorable as they stand in front of the ocean, with her arm draped on his shoulder in one shot, while the next one has them sharing a laugh. She added the following sweet caption as her birthday wish to him.

“Happy birthday to the best husband, friend, and father in the world!! I love you JT. ❤️????✨”

The gorgeous couple was married in front of 120 guests on March 26, 2011, in a marquee on her ranch in Ojai, California. She wore a custom-designed gown by Monique Lhuillier. Adding to the magic of the day, 80 white doves were released just moments after the couple said “I do” to each other. The couple now has a child together, son Tennessee James Toth, who was born on September 27, 2012. The Oscar winner also has two children from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe — 18-year-old daughter Ava, who was a bridesmaid in her wedding to Toth and 14-year-old son Deacon.

The actress has been very busy lately. In addition to working on her HBO series, Big Little Lies with Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz, she has a movie in pre-production — the highly anticipated Legally Blonde 3 as well as a mini-series for television called Little Fires Everywhere, that she’s doing with Scandal’s Kerry Washington. But that’s not all the high-powered actress has on her plate.

She is working on a docu-series called Shine On With Reese that airs on channel 1112 on DirecTV or on DirecTVNow, that is billed as a behind-the-scenes look at a morning TV show broadcast from New York. In it, she sits down with some of her famous female friends, interviewing them in an informal and new way, as she said in an Instagram post recently, “celebrating these extraordinary women, who have each created their own unique paths to success.” She recently had an episode featuring rocker Pink.

“What a ride! Thank you @Pink for taking me to new levels (Even though I was completely terrified????!!) you are such an inspiring artist, mother and all around incredible performer.????”

Each episode focuses on another woman and their incredible story that shows them talking about the path that led them to the leadership position they are at and what they are doing there now.