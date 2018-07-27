CNN Trolls Donald Trump With This Message To Melania

President Donald Trump became upset when he discovered Melania Trump’s television aboard Air Force One was tuned to CNN. The New York Times report states that the President was angry at his aides for violating a rule that each trip should begin with the televisions tuned to Fox News.

The 71-year-old President has referred to CNN as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people.”

CNN responded to the NYT report by trolling the President on Twitter by thanking the first lady for watching.

Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham said that the first lady can watch “any channel she wants” and diverted the attention from the NYT report to the issues Melania is focused on in a statement via CNN.

“Did you know that every 15 minutes a baby is born with NAS? Maybe you’d like to talk about the 160,000 kids who skip school every day for fear of being bullied, or that 280,000 students are physically attacked in schools every month,” Grisham said. “Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants btw) or if she heard some recording on the news.”

President Trump admitted in a tweet earlier this year that he considers unfavorable or negative stories as the equivalent to fake news.

Melania Trump’s statement via her spokeswoman comes after an audio was released of Michael Cohen and President Trump discussing a payment to silence former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

McDougal is the second woman to have allegedly been paid to remain silent about an affair with President Trump during his marriage to Melania.

After multiple denials, the President admitted to authorizing a payoff to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Melania has seemingly responded to Trump’s alleged affairs with non-verbal cues. The first lady once took a separate motorcade to the President’s State of the Union address earlier this year shortly after it was reported that he paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

Melania Trump took a separate motorcade to the Joint Base Andrews instead of sharing a ride with her husband on Marine One after Karen McDougal had an interview about her affair with Trump.

Recently, Melania’s spokeswoman rebuked Rudy Giuliani’s claim the first lady believes her husband’s affair with the adult actress is untrue.

“She believes her husband and she knows it’s untrue,” said Giuliani during a public speaking engagement in Israel.

Grisham responded on behalf of Melania.

“I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.”