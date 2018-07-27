Heidi Klum Licks Her Lips In Sultry Instagram Pic Wearing Bikini Top

Heidi Klum teaches us in the most delightful way that age is only a number.

Heidi Klum just posted a mesmerizingly beautiful pic of herself licking her lips in a sultry Instagram photo that already has over 55,000 likes. The picture was shot by sought-after French fashion photographer and former International Creative Director of Elle magazine, Gilles Bensimon, and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has never looked better as a result.

In the wet and wild pic, the 45-year-old shared with her nearly 5 million Instagram followers, the ever-fashionable German native poses in a barely-there white bikini with whimsical animal prints on it. Heidi Klum also appears to be nearly bursting out of the top of the swimsuit, as well. The gorgeous TV personality covered up part of the look (why?) with a matching wrap, smoky washed out eye makeup and tousled, damp locks.

The pic of the hot mama licking her lips seems to be making quite a stir with her Instagram followers, also. The image had a few commenters seemingly licking their lips in return, with many of them posting proof of their admiration in several tongues.

One posted in German, “Was für ein scharfes Foto!,” which is German for “What a sharp Photo!”

Others said,

“Absolutely Gorgeous… You look unbelievable no matter how your hair or any other part of you is coordinated…”

“And she looks better than ever today-15 yrs later!!! Amazing ❤️”

“Beautiful.. how you can capture the moment so beautifully with your entire expression.. it really takes a whole journey to reach a depth beyond outer beauty that shines from within????????.”

And, in a call out to how the lovely Heidi Klum is aging gracefully, one follower commented,

“Como el vino cuanto más tiempo pasa mejor,” which translates from Spanish to English to mean that “The longer the wine ages, the better it is.”

On that subject, Heidi Klum recently opened up about her age to InStyle saying, “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.” Heidi, who is dating 28-year-old boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, discussed how the 17-year age gap between them could be a big issue, reports People. The Project Runway host pointed out; however, that it isn’t an issue between her and Tom, but that it is an issue with others.

Heidi Klum added that,

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

For Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, the issue is a non-issue for them. She said that the topic is not something that they spend a lot of time dwelling over.