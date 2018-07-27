‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 30: Steffy Devastates Ridge, Wyatt Stands Up For Liam

New B&B spoilers state that Ridge won't take Steffy's marriage plans well.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 30 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have news that will break her father’s heart. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will also have a few choice words for his father, but Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has his mind made up.

It seems as if the necklace around Steffy’s neck will have at least one other person hot and bothered. After Liam (Scott Clifton) caught a glimpse of his father’s sword necklace around her neck, he ascertained that she had been with Bill. Now it seems as if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also draw the same conclusion when he sees Bill’s signature piece being worn by his daughter, according to Soap Central.

In fact, The TV Watercooler warns that Ridge will want Steffy to come home with him. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, promise that Steffy will stick to her guns and inform her dad that not only is she wearing Bill’s necklace but she will marry him too. She is determined not to let anyone make her decisions for her anymore.

“Despite how upset Ridge is about her plans, Steffy’s heart is hardened toward love and she is determined to look out for her daughter and their future.”

B&B fans saw a change come over Steffy when she found Liam kissing Hope. She decided to take her own fate in her hands and decided that love wasn’t for her anymore. She told Liam that she refused to be like her mother who was always waiting for her father to choose her and that she wanted more for her daughter Kelly. With that in mind, she agreed to be Bill’s wife in exchange for his Forrester Creations shares. This would make her the majority shareholder of the company and once she married Bill, she would be a very powerful woman.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Wyatt will confront his father. He knows that Bill is planning to marry Steffy and he will opine that he will seal his fate if he goes forth with the wedding. Highlight Hollywood reports that Wyatt will try to convince his father that his relationship with Liam will be over should he wed Steffy. But it seems as if Bill will go ahead with the nuptials anyway. As he told Justin (Aaron D. Spears), Liam will always have a backup plan. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.