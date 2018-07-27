‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Fri. July 27: Steffy Faces Liam, Brooke Defends Hope To Ridge [Video]

The new B&B preview video also shows Justin reserving the right to say, "I told you so."

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 27, reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a few choice words for Liam (Scott Clifton) after he finds out that she went to Bill (Don Diamont) after catching him and Hope (Annika Noelle) in an embrace. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will put Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in his place as far as her daughter is concerned, while Justin (Aaron D. Spears) has a prediction for Bill.

Justin very reluctantly signed over Bill’s Forrester Creations shares to Steffy, before warning her that the transfer would only be complete once she became Mrs. Spencer. He kept asking Bill if he was sure and if there was no coercion involved. He told them that he should have personally witnessed them signing it, and even gave them another chance to think about what they were doing after he took their fingerprints. Now, Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Justin will tell his boss that he will regret his decision to hand over his shares for the price of marriage. B&B viewers will even remember that Justin told him that his happiness comes at the cost of ruining his eldest son’s life.

“There will come a day where you will remember I tried to warn you.”

Ridge and Brooke will finally exchange heated words about the tense situation their families find themselves in. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Brooke coming to Hope’s defense. She won’t have Ridge yelling at her, but Ridge has a comeback for his wife. He will tell Brooke that after what Hope has done, he can speak to her in whatever manner he chooses. The two have been at loggerheads for a while over their daughters, and it seems that the confrontation with Hope may be the turning point for them.

Ridge fights to control his emotions when Hope reveals that Steffy caught her and Liam in a moment of passion. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/AbO0paacaJ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/BIB6jeyTbw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 27, 2018

“Don’t talk to my daughter like that!” “After what she did I can talk to her any way I want.”

Ridge and Brooke aren’t the only ones with daughters, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam and Steffy will finally come face-to-face. B&B fans saw that Liam saw Bill’s sword necklace around Steffy’s neck. He was shocked and Steffy confirmed that she was with his father. Obviously, he will demand answers.

“I have a daughter now, and I owe it to her to be stronger than my mother was.”

Steffy knows what it’s like to have a mother who is tossed about at her father’s whim. Ridge also went back and forth between her mother and Brooke for years, and she wants a better life for Kelly. After all, Bill promised her stability, something she has been craving her whole life. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.