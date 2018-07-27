Cardi B Makes Major Announcement On Instagram

Cardi B made a major announcement regarding her career on Instagram where the “Bodak Yellow” singer revealed she is taking a brief hiatus from touring.

The rapper stated on the social media site that she would no longer be joining tourmate Bruno Mars on the final leg of the “24k Magic” tour in September as originally planned.

“As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” Cardi B remarked.

She continued, “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road. ”

Cardi then explained to her fans that this decision was “one of the hardest to make” but she has to do “what’s best for myself and my baby!”

The singer then thanked Mars for his support and understanding.

Cardi and husband, rapper Offset, welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 11.

Mars responded to Cardi’s Instagram announcement with a post of his own on the social media site, stating that the “most important thing is for you and your family’s health.”

@iamcardib ???? A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

He then said that he knows Cardi’s fans will understand that she is doing the right thing.

Mars concluded his post with the following statement. “I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play ‘Bodak Yellow’ every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on the 24k Magic Tour.”

Cardi B’s Instagram post comes shortly after her husband, Offset, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia for allegedly possessing a firearm and for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, according to Page Six.

His attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ that the arresting officers were in the wrong because they did not perform a field sobriety test on the rapper. Upon talking to the rapper, officers claimed they smelled marijuana according to Page Six. He was later released on $17,000 bail. Page Six noted that the rapper claims he was pulled over before he is “young, black and successful.” These claims have not been substantiated by authorities.

Mars’ tour will kick off its last leg on September 7 in Denver, Colorado.