Padma Lakshmi may spend her days tasting food, but she knows how to stay fit and rock a red-hot bikini with little effort.

Padma Lakshmi just shared some sizzling posts to her Instagram page and her fans won’t want to miss them. The Top Chef host has been keeping busy this summer with filming and other projects, with a lot of travel included, and it looks like all the hard work has been worth it.

Lakshmi has shared some posts via Instagram as she did some filming in Asia. She was in Hong Kong to do some work and she noted that it was hot, hot, hot. Padma shared a fun video showcasing her version of “Sensual Eating 101” for how to properly eat on camera, and she took followers with her as she took a gondola 200 feet up in the air to visit the Tian Tan Buddha.

By the looks of things, it wasn’t all work and no play for Padma as she was working in Asia. She just posted a photo on Instagram that has her followers going wild, as it showcases the fit Top Chef host in a tiny red bikini. Lakshmi captioned it “When in Macau” and teased that she can’t wait for people to see the upcoming Top Chef finale.

Padma also added a hashtag that she had no makeup on in the photo, and she clearly didn’t need any. The shot was taken at the MGM Cotai in Macau, and Lakshmi posted another set of photos shortly after the bikini one that showcased a bit more of her recent journey during filming.

In the first photo of the follow-up post, Padma was wearing a form-fitting, gorgeous red dress. In her caption, she teased that Top Chef was doing Asia, and fellow judge Luke Nero added a bit of context in a post of his own.

Nero shared a shot on Instagram showing him standing with Lakshmi and he said that the cat was out of the bag. Luke explained that he had just shot another amazing season of Top Chef with Padma and he noted that it is Season 16 that will premiere in December.

There has already been quite a bit of buzz about Season 16 of Top Chef starting out in Kentucky, but it looks like the finalists got to take the trip of a lifetime. The finale was shot in Macau and these upcoming contestants will face some major challenges by having to tailor their cooking talents to the traditions of both Kentucky and the Asian location of Macau.

As Bravo TV had shared, Padma embraces the fact that she typically gains 10 to 15 pounds each season she films Top Chef. Based on the hot bikini shot she shared from her time in Macau, it certainly seems that any weight gained hit all the right places as the foodie looked stunning in the shot. Join Padma Lakshmi and the rest of the Top Chef hosts for an exciting Season 16 when it debuts in December on Bravo.