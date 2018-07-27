Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Left Fox News After Allegedly Sharing Penis Photos In Sexual Misconduct Probe

It was announced last week that longtime Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network to join a pro-Donald Trump super PAC.

There are conflicting reports about whether the former The Five co-host was forced out of the network or left voluntarily.

A Huffington Post report states that Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., engaged in sexual misconduct and emotionally abusive behavior toward co-workers. The report alleges that the 49-year-old and showed colleagues personal photos of male genitalia.

The bombshell report cites interviews with 21 anonymous sources within the Fox News network and parent company 21st Century Fox. Six sources reportedly told HuffPost that the 49-year-old shared personal penis photos with co-workers and identified whose genitals they were.

Guilfoyle was allegedly abusive towards the hair and make-up staff and used their services for non-work-related outings.

The former TV host reportedly spoke about sexual matters on a regular basis, including her own sex life.

Kimberly was apparently forced out of the company after a human resources investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and emotionally abusive behavior.

Her attorney’s lawyers had been involved since March of this year. The report suggests that Guilfoyle wanted to remain at Fox News and pleaded with Rupert Murdoch to remain.

When Guilfoyle began dating Trump Jr. following his split from wife Vanessa, Fox News staff were concerned that the President’s close association with Murdoch and the network will prevent her departure from the network.

EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr wheels suitcase out of Kimberly Guilfoyle's $5M apartment after divorce hearing https://t.co/ilIlmSXsB1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 26, 2018

Trump ally Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of Justice with JudgeJeanine reportedly had a contentious relationship with Guilfoyle.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Left Fox News After Investigation Into Misconduct Allegations, Sources Say (huge ⁦@yashar⁩ scoop here) https://t.co/NbFQmzYB0D — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) July 27, 2018

The report claims that she was close to former Fox News former Fox News conservative commentator Eric Boiling, who was forced out of the company for similar allegations of sexual misconduct.

Guilfoyle’s attorney sent the following statement to HuffPost in response to the allegations.

“Any accusations of Kimberly engaging in inappropriate work-place conduct are unequivocally baseless and have been viciously made by disgruntled and self-interested employees. During her lengthy and decorated tenure with the company, Kimberly was beloved, well-respected, and supportive of anyone she ever met.”

The statement goes on to claim that the allegations from Kimberly’s former co-workers are for financial gain.

“It’s utterly preposterous that there are those who are nefariously and greedily twisting innocent conversations amongst close friends into much more than what it actually was for financial gain. Kimberly has happily moved onto the next chapter of her life and hopes others will do the same.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle worked for Fox News for more than ten years and drew controversy last year when she defended her former boss Roger Ailes against multiple claims of sexual harassment.