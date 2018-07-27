Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Was The Scene Of Melee Between Protesters [Video]

The star was allegedly destroyed earlier this week by a man with a pick axe.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was the scene of a brawl Thursday night, the latest in the ongoing saga of the fate of Hollywood’s most infamous few square feet of land.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, a vandal wielding a pickaxe chopped up Trump’s star to pieces, leaving naught but chunks of rock and some spray-painted graffiti in its place. He also left evidence, in the form of the very weapon he used to destroy the monument, as well as video footage that led to his arrest. But more on that in a few paragraphs.

The star was quickly replaced with a new one.

On Thursday night, the ruined monument continued to inspire strong feelings in both people who support the 45th president and those who. like the vandal, oppose the president. And as CBS News reports, a brawl between the two groups broke out.

As is always the case with these things, who did what and when is a matter of dispute. But the general consensus goes like this: Trump supporters were apparently there first, taking photos and videos with the new star. According to TMZ, they were joined by singer-songwriter and anti-abortion advocate Joy Villa, who sang the national anthem.

Before long, fists were being thrown. According to TMZ, the brawl started over someone using the N-word. A bystander was there to record video. You can watch the video below, but be warned: it contains strong language.

A fight broke out at Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The “tolerant” Left. Merica. And you can get that Trump jersey here: https://t.co/Se0ZzbKKJ9

.pic.twitter.com/UKHOKa4aGV — Cloyd Rivers Pics (@CloydRiversPics) July 27, 2018

By the time the LAPD showed up to the scene, the brawl had already ended and the participants had left the area. No arrests were made.

As mentioned earlier in this article, there have been a couple of other developments in the star this week as well. The alleged vandal has been identified by Yahoo News as Austin Clay.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed by a vandal reportedly wielding a pickaxe pic.twitter.com/fzch7vQ4tk — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) July 26, 2018

He later turned himself in and was taken downtown, charged with felony vandalism and given a $20,000 bail. He didn’t stay in the clink for long, however: a very wealthy man by the name of James Otis, heir to the Otis Elevator Company fortune, promised to pay his bail – and indeed, Clay has since been released. Although it’s not clear, as of this writing, if it was Otis who sprung Clay from jail or if he raised the money in some other way.

So why did Otis take an interest in getting Clay out of jail? Because Otis himself had also vandalized Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame, back in 2016.