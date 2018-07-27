Tina Turner Shares Heartbreaking Twitter Photo After Son’s Tragic Suicide

Music legend Tina Turner shared a heartbreaking photo on Twitter where the icon can be seen saying a final goodbye to her firstborn son Craig Raymond Turner after his tragic suicide.

The singer and songwriter said a final goodbye to her son during a ceremony where she scattered his ashes off the California coastline.

The singer and author of “I Tina” shared a photo from the ceremony with her followers, showing her preparing to drop a rose into the water.

“My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California,” she wrote.

“He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

Craig Turner son died by suicide on July 3. Authorities confirmed to Page Six that he fatally shot himself. Turner was pronounced dead at his Studio City, California home.

Turner made his living as a real estate agent in the San Fernando Valley.

Craig was the son of Tina Turner and Raymond Hill. Hill was a saxophonist and a member of Ike Turner’s band, the Kings of Rhythm. Tina gave birth to Craig when she was 18-years-old. Ike Turner, Tina’s first husband, later adopted the child.

Hill left the group in 1952 after allegedly not being paid royalties. Hill went on to record music both under his own name and as a session musician, according to Rockabilly.

The music legend revealed that her relationship with Craig’s adoptive father, Ike Turner, took its toll on her eldest child. In May 2005, the singer revealed to Oprah Winfrey that Craig “was a very emotional kid.”

“He’d always look down in sadness,” she said of her son having to bear witness to his mother’s abuse. “One day when Ike was fighting me, Craig knocked on the door and said, ‘Mother, are you all right?’ I thought, ‘Oh, please, don’t beat me at home.’ I didn’t want my children to hear.”

People Magazine reported that the “Proud Mary” singer has lived in Europe since 1995 with her German record-executive husband Erwin Bach. In 2013, she relinquished her American citizenship.

Tina Turner recently launched a musical based on her life called Tina, in London, on April 17. The musical details her life, career, and marriage to Ike Turner.

The singer shared a photo of the opening night of the musical on Twitter stating, “After 3 years of hard work from our fantastic cast & crew, @TinaTheMusical makes its World Premiere Performance @TheAldwych tonight. It’s meant so much to me to be so closely involved in this production. To all my fans & audiences, I hope you enjoy the show! Love, Tina.”