Sharna Burgess Reveals Her Insane Abs & If She’s Returning To ‘DWTS’

Sharna showed off her toned middle in a sports bra and tight leggings.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess is showing off her incredible abs and opening up about her future with the ABC dancing show. Taking to Instagram on July 26, the DWTS favorite had her toned middle on full display for her followers as she showed off her moves in the dance studio as she sported a sports bra and skin-tight leggings.

The new photos and video showed Sharna flaunting her flat stomach and toned arms and legs in matching white workout gear while revealing her workout routine. She also opened up about her professional future on the ABC show, which will be airing a Juniors season featuring celebrity children later this year.

“Make sure you tune in to @entertainmenttonight TONIGHT so you can catch me update @laurenzima on my new dance workouts, my future DWTS plans AND of course we talked about my dating life,” Burgess teased in the caption of her latest upload where she was showing off some serious skin.

In the brand new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sharna opened up about her body and even admitted that – although she has an amazingly toned body thanks to all her dancing – she hasn’t always felt so confident with her body.

“It took me a lot in Hollywood to love the skin that I’m in. It’s a really difficult business to be in” Burgess confessed of not always being so comfortable in her own skin in the candid new interview, adding that it was through fitness and dance that she learned to love herself and her body.

Burgess told the site that she was actually once bullied for her body, which was detrimental to her self-esteem.

“Being in the dance industry, it happened as a teen and then it happened certainly seven years ago when I came to Dancing With the Stars,” Sharna explained of having her body scrutinized. “You see one mean comment on Twitter or on Facebook and then that sets you off.”

Burgess also told the site that she makes use of the block button on social media when she sees a negative comment about her from the haters, before then opening up about her future on Dancing with the Stars while confirming that she will not be appearing on upcoming Junior season.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

As for why she decided to skip the upcoming round of DWTS, Sharna said that she decided to step away to take some more time to focus on herself and other aspects of her life away from the ballroom.

“Between seasons and tours and everything else it’s been difficult to dedicate [time to anything else],” she said. “I wanted to really concentrate on building on this part of my life.”

As for when she may be hanging up her dancing shoes and leaving DWTS for good after getting her first partner during Season 16, Burgess said that she’s hoping that she can “get another couple of years out of it” before leaving, adding that she wants to start having kids after that.

