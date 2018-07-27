Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Post Gorgeous Engagement Photos Taken On Malibu Beach

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ lovebirds had a hilarious assist from Jax’s ex, Stassi Schroeder.

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright rolled out the red carpet—and the red dress—for their engagement photo session. The Bravo stars, who got engaged in Malibu in June, recently posted gorgeous photos from their photo sesh to Instagram.

Photographer Courtney Berman, an “image maker” from Annie Leibovitz Studio, also posted the snaps to Instagram and the professional photographer revealed that the pics were her “engagement photo goals.” Berman also tagged several of Jax and Brittany’s friends, including Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, as “assistants” for the photo shoot—and yes, they assisted in a fabulous way.

Bride-to-be Brittany Cartwright posted an Instagram photo of her and Jax dressed in their black tie best. Jax is looking dapper in a black suit and tie, while Brittany is wearing a long, flowing red gown as they lounge on the boardwalk by a Malibu beach.

Cartwright captioned the photo by describing it as “the engagement photo OF MY DREAMS!!” The Bravo reality star also gave a shout out to her assistants for their help with hair and makeup.

“Sexiness by @mrjaxtaylor, dress flung by @musickillskate and blown by @stassischroeder,” Cartwright wrote.

In another shot, Jax lifts his fiancée up as he stands in the ocean.

You can see Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s stunning engagement photos below.

Vanderpump Rules fans probably never thought they’d see the day that Stassi Schroeder would help out with Jax Taylor’s engagement photos. Longtime fans of the Bravo reality show know Stassi and Jax used to be a couple—a volatile one— and their relationship did not end well. But all that is in the past, and Stassi helped out by manning a leaf blower for the engagement photo shoot to give the newly engaged couple that sexy, blown out look.

You can see Stassi’s hilarious post from the photo shoot below.

Brittany Cartwright recently clapped back at critics of her dream engagement photo, who pointed out that volleyball net can be seen n the background. The Vanderpump Rules star posted a response to the haters on her Instagram Story.

“For all you women out there who have the nerve to say anything about my beautiful engagement photos because of a volleyball net, you can suck it,” Brittany said, according to Bravo.”When have I ever seemed like somebody who cares if I have a dang volleyball net behind me? I’m at the beach! It’s beautiful!… And I love the fact that we were on a beach in such dressy, formal outfits. That was my whole point, so I love it.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo next year.