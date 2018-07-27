‘Bachelorette’ Stars Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried Head To ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are heading to 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' to tackle some ongoing 'Bachelorette' baggage

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried shocked everybody with their finale of The Bachelorette several seasons ago, and they went on to surprise a fair number of fans by sticking together and eventually getting married. They’ve been living mostly out of the limelight since their season aired, and they recently revealed they are expecting their second baby. However, it seems they have some issues to address, as they’re going to appear on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Is their marriage in trouble?

People shared the first sneak peek for the next season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The Bachelorette sweethearts, Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, will be joining a rowdy group of couples as they go through intensive marriage therapy to address their outstanding issues. Desiree and Chris are not the first Bachelor franchise couple to do the show, but their involvement may come as a surprise to some.

This upcoming season also includes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards, with her boyfriend Wynn Katz, as well as Famously Single stars Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Aubrey O’Day. Reality Blurred adds that the next cast also includes Momma Dee and Earnest from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Puma and Quani of Black Ink Crew.

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars season 11's cast: a Bachelorette, a Real Housewives star, and a returnee https://t.co/dRGkVaV82g — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) July 20, 2018

As is often the case when Bachelor or Bachelorette stars join Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, it looks likely that Chris and Desiree will likely be the most subdued pair of the cast. Past franchise couples who took on the challenge of doing the WE tv show include Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, as well as Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. Temporary couples Michelle Money and Cody Sattler did the show, as did Juelia Kinney and JJ Lane. Even the original success story for the franchise, Trista and Ryan Sutter, did the show a while back.

What will be the hot-button topics for the Siegfrieds while they’re on Marriage Boot Camp? Despite the fact that Desiree and Chris have been married since early 2015, it looks like some of the drama of their Bachelorette season still has an impact on their relationship. In the sneak peek for the upcoming season, Chris is heard saying that he fears Desiree might leave him someday. In addition, Desiree is heard saying that she settled for Chris.

Of course, people will have to tune in this fall to see the full context of those comments, especially the one from Desiree. It may very well be that what the former Bachelorette star is saying is that a lot of fans said that she settled for Chris, even though she’s always insisted that wasn’t the case. Even if Des herself has never felt that way, the lingering questions from the “Bachelor Nation” fanbase have likely caused some issues for the couple to work through.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars returns to WE tv on Friday, September 7. Will Bachelorette stars Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried manage to leave the intense experience even stronger than they already seemingly were? Given the excitement they’ve shared over this second pregnancy, it seems safe to say that they’re doing quite well these days.