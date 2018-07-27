Lindsay Lohan To Skip ‘Life-Size 2’ Role Due To Scheduling Conflicts With MTV Reality Show

Lindsay Lohan won’t be reprising her role as Casey in the TV movie Life-Size 2—and it’s due to a reality show. The actress who played seventh-grade tomboy Casey Stuart in the 2000 ABC film won’t be joining her former co-star Tyra Banks in the long-awaited sequel, which is set to air on Freeform in December. A rep for the network told People that Lohan confirmed she won’t appear in the sequel due to her new MTV reality show, which is filming in Greece.

“Due to the production schedule for her new reality show, she wasn’t available,” the rep said of Lohan.

Lohan recently revealed she is working on a reality show for MTV which will be set at Lohan Beach House Rhodes, her new club in Mykonos, Greece. The show is being touted as MTV’s version of Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo hit that follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump’s employees at the West Hollywood Hotspot, SUR.

In 2000, Life-Size starred as the 13-year-old Lindsay Lohan as Casey, a girl who accidentally transforms an Eve fashion doll (Banks) into a “perfect” living woman. Last summer, Banks teased that Lohan was interested in returning for the Life-Size 2 sequel.

“Lindsay and I have been slipping into each other’s DMs a lot lately,” Banks told Entertainment Weekly last August. “I think she’s very interested in returning. It’s about figuring out what that role is. I’d like it to be kind of robust.”

Lindsay Lohan and Tyra Banks won't reunite on screen after all. https://t.co/NacmgJO1nI — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 26, 2018

In December, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight she was “considering” talking to Banks about the Life-Size 2 role. In an April interview with Steve Harvey, Banks even confirmed Lohan’s participation in the new flick.

“Lindsay Lohan will… be in Life Size 2, yes,” the supermodel said, according to ET. “Yes, I really, really want her to. We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!”

In a total blow to Lohan’s Life-Size fans, Banks later announced that Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa would star in the sequel film as Grace Manning. The character is described as “the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll.”

Even after Raisa’s role was announced, many Life-Size fans thought Lohan would make some sort of cameo in the new film, but now it appears she’s too busy being the boss lady in Mykonos.

Earlier this week, Lohan made headlines for threatening to can two of her nightclub employees for wearing mismatched heels. It sounds like nightclub owner Lindsay could be just as entertaining as actress Lindsay, so stay tuned for that.

Life-Size 2 will premiere this December on Freeform.