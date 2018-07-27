Teresa Giudice ‘Cashing In’ On Joe Guidice’s Deportation Spinoff, Per ‘Radar Online’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is reportedly cashing in on husband Joe Giudice’s deportation nightmare by considering an offer of $500,000 to film his legal woes for a spinoff series per a report by Radar Online.

“Teresa was offered big bucks to film a special about Joe’s deportation and she agreed to do it,” an insider close to the couple said to Radar Online. “Half a million dollars to share the story on camera.”

“It is going to be like the other specials when she was in prison and will show how she and Joe and the girls are handling the scary prospect of Joe getting deported,” the insider continued.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s husband has been in jail since March of 2016.

Vulture reported that ICE (The Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has said it is working to deport Joe Giudice, who is currently serving his 41-month prison sentence on bankruptcy fraud charges. A spokesman for the agency told Radar Online that, “ICE has lodged a detainer, and he is in removal proceedings,” the spokesperson clarified that he is “in deportation proceedings while he’s in custody.”

Giudice’s attorneys responded to ICE’s statements by telling People Magazine that no final decision has been made regarding his deportation.

Radar claims that Teresa Giudice is “desperate for cash” and will do “anything for the money.”

Radar reported that Teresa, “never stops thinking about taking care of her girls and she agreed to this so that they would have money for college. She is a good mom and wants to provide for her children.”

An attorney for Joe Giudice explained to People Magazine that reports of his client’s imminent deportation are false.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“The same immigration detainer that was lodged against him in March of 2016 remains in place today, but I want to be absolutely clear about this, no judicial authority has made any decision regarding what will happen with that detainer. Mr. Giudice has immigration counsel who are and have been working aggressively on his behalf so that he can return home to his wife and four young daughters and we remain optimistic that that is how this will end.”

Giudice was first incarcerated in Fort Dix’s federal prison in New Jersey. He was later transferred to Allenwood prison in Pennsylvania, according to Radar Online.

News 4 New York reported that Giudice came to the U.S. as an infant but never became a legal citizen of the country. Although he was a legal permanent resident, after his incarceration there was always a chance he would face deportation to Italy after his sentence was completed.