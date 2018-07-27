Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Reveals Her Bikini Body In A Skimpy White Two Piece

Alessandra is showing off her supermodel body in a tiny white bikini at the beach.

Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her toned body in new candid bikini snaps during a recent trip to the beach. Daily Mail shared photos of the supermodel and mom of two showing off some serious skin in a white two-piece bikini while enjoying some time at the beach on July 26.

The stunning 37-year-old runway model was proudly revealing all her hard work at the gym in the candid paparazzi photos, which showed her soaking up the sun during a beach day in San Diego, California.

The snaps showed Alessandra sporting a tiny white two-piece string bikini as she played about with her two kids, 9-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah, walking in the sand before cooling off by taking a dip in the Pacific Ocean.

Paparazzi captured sweet photos of the runway model jumping a few waves with her daughter, soaking the duo from head to toe as they had fun at the beach together this week while staying at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

The pictures also showed Ambrosio then covered up a little more after her fun in the sun, sporting a white cover-up over her bikini while shielding her eyes from the sun in little black sunglasses as she accessorized her skimpy bikini with gold jewelry.

Alessandra Ambrosio is every inch the beach babe https://t.co/EPfwRLQtUE via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) July 27, 2018

Alessandra also shared her own vacation snap on her Instagram page on July 26, posting a snap of herself relaxing in a chair as she watched the sun set over the beach.

“Pacific Paradise,” she captioned the snap, adding the hashtag #RCmemories while tagging herself at the upscale hotel.

The latest bikini photos came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Ambrosio was showing off her seriously toned figure, including her rock hard abs, in a sports bra and daisy dukes earlier this month while enjoying a stroll with her kids in Los Angeles.

Pacific Paradise ✨???????? #RCmemories A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:20pm PDT

Alessandra has been pretty open about how she stays in such amazing shape in the past, revealing in numerous interviews that working out is pretty important to her.

The model previously told Harper’s Bazaar that she works out up to an hour a day in preparation for the annual runway phenomenon that is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, adding that she likes to focus on her glutes when she’s working out.

“I love to do different classes and lately I have been doing Tracy Anderson Method because it’s fun and it feels more like a dance class than a work-out,” Ambrosio told the site of her favorite exercises. “But, at the same time, it’s great exercise as it targets all muscle groups.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

She also revealed how her workout routine has changed since becoming a mom.

“I think that my work-out regime has changed more after giving birth to my children as I didn’t really exercise before,” Alessandra confessed. “I think it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise.”