Demi Lovato: New Details Emerge From The Night Of Her Apparent Drug Overdose

New details have emerged about the night of Demi Lovato’s apparent drug overdose, according to a report by CBS News. The singer, who reportedly was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles home on July 24, was taken to the hospital by authorities after a 9-1-1 call alerted them of her distress.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Lovato was not partying alone before she was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles home. The same source also said that the singer was interacting with people who were encouraging her drug habit.

“This is a very serious matter and it seems like most of the people who witnessed her drug use and/or participated are now nowhere to be seen,” the source said to ET.

“She was dating someone who her family didn’t approve of and they wanted her to stay far away from him, but she believes she can make her own decisions about who she hangs out with and who she dates,” the source noted.

“She was not partying alone,” the source added. “Her family and friends, who weren’t involved, fear she’s been hanging with people who support her drug habit. It is an incredibly dangerous situation for her. She needs a clean, safe place to heal and that is their top priority. The immediate plan is to get her the help that she so desperately needs.”

Lovato’s friends allegedly used the medication Naloxone, sometimes referred to as Narcan, to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose to treat the 25-year-old after she was found unresponsive at her home Tuesday morning, as reported by ET.

The administration of Narcan likely saved the singer’s life.

CBS News reported that just two days earlier at a concert in California, Lovato had trouble remembering the lyrics to her emotional ballad “Sober” and walked off stage.

Lovato was open about her addiction during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in 2016.

“Every time I go through something painful, I kind of just, I look up at the sky and I just go okay, I don’t know why you’re putting me through this, but there’s a reason, help me figure it out,” Lovato said at the time.

Lovato recently admitted she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. The singer has been in rehab twice before, the first time at age 18. Prior to this, Lovato addressed rumors that she had fallen off the wagon with a new song “Sober,” explaining that she had relapsed into addiction after recently celebrating six years of sobriety.