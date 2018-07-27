BBC Source Says Meghan Markle’s Family Will Not Be ‘Cashing In’ On Family Drama, Here’s Why

Meghan Markle’s family will not be “cashing in” on their family drama according to a source from BBC. Her most visible family members include nephew Tyler Dooley, father Thomas Markle, and half-sister Samatha Grant, who recently changed her last name to Markle.

It was speculated last week that Tyler, Meghan’s estranged nephew, was slated to appear on an MTV show according to Marie Claire.

Her half-sister, Samantha, was also rumored to be appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

“I would tell you, but then I would have to kill you,” she said when asked if the rumors were true. “So… I don’t want to find myself in locks or stocks, quite frankly.”

Even more rumors popped up that the Markles would be featured on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice.

“The Markles have not been shy about talking about their famous family member,” the source reportedly said to the Mirror. “The BBC do not want to host someone on ‘Strictly’ who would be so anti the Royal Family. And ITV’s top brass feel they would not give a voice to these people.”

ITV reps did not comment other than to say “We aren’t currently considering them for any entertainment shows.”

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

Half-sister Samantha also recently gave another humiliating interview and owned up to using Meghan’s popularity as a new royal to cash in, the Inquisitr reported.

“Let’s face it, we all have to survive, money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine. But no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals,” Samantha said to Good Morning Britain.

The royal family, for their part, is taking a “say nothing” approach to Markle’s family drama.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained it as “The strategy at Kensington Palace, I understand, is, ‘Say nothing, don’t dignify these comments, these interviews, these articles with a response.”

Meghan’s father has created some of the biggest scandals, which include setting up extensive paparazzi coverage of a fictional UK trip. He also allegedly fabricated the heart attack that made him miss the royal wedding, and has claimed to the press that his daughter looks “terrified” by her new life as part of the royal family.

Sources close to her have said that the drama is wearing thin and Meghan is afraid any communications with her family will be turned into tabloid gossip.