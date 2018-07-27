Roseanne Barr ‘Sorry’ To Valerie Jarrett For ‘Misunderstood’ Tweet On ‘Hannity’, Then Insults Her Again

The former ABC star continued to do damage control from her May tweetstorm.

Roseanne Barr’s appearance on Fox News’s Hannity sparked even more concern for the former Roseanne star, who apologized directly to Valerie Jarrett for a racist tweet the actress made in May and then, insulted the former Obama senior advisor once again.

“I was hacked,” Barr joked of her controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett, whom the actress likened to an “ape.”

“I’ve apologized a lot. It’s been two months. I’ve apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness,” she said on Hannity, as reported by Deadline.

The actress remarked that she was upset that people believed her tweet was racist, considering that Roseanne had explored several issues dealing with racism in the show’s first season back on the air.

Barr also said the backlash to her racist tweet affected her because of certain members in her family. The former Roseanne star explained that she has African-American children in her family and in her “loving circle.”

Also discussed was Barr’s tweets where spoke about Republicans, Catholics, and other groups. Hannity asked the actress about her statements. In response, Barr said that she “hated everyone equally” and that everyone “deserves to be joked about.” Barr also lamented over the tweet “that cost her everything” and revealed her kids took away her Twitter account.

The comedienne and producer then addressed Jarrett directly, looking into the camera and attempting once again to do damage control.

“I didn’t know she was African-American. I assumed because she was from Iran and she lived in Iran for such a long time,” she said. “If she’s watching, I’m so sorry you thought I was racist and you thought that my tweet was racist because it wasn’t. It was political.”

“I’m sorry for the misunderstanding that caused my ill-worded tweet. I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt, I never meant that. For that, I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people. My 30 years of work can attest to that,” said Barr.

After the lengthy apology, Barr then took a swipe at Jarrett, stating she “needs to get a new haircut.”

ABC canceled a reboot of Roseanne in May, despite its high ratings, after Barr posted what the network’s Entertainment President Channing Dungey called an “abhorrent” and “repugnant” tweet.

The actress agreed to walk away from Roseanne so her fellow co-stars and crew members would be able to continue the series without her. ABC announced a new series titled The Conners, which would focus on Sara Gilbert’s Darlene Conner. The series will also star John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.