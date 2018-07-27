‘Counting On’ Season 8 Episode Descriptions Tease One Duggar Family Wedding And Lots Of Babies

Counting On returns in just a few days, but fans of the Duggar family don’t have to wait to see which major moments will be featured in the first few episodes of the TLC series. The descriptions for three upcoming episodes have been revealed, and it looks like Season 8 is going to be all about those Duggar babies.

According to TV Guide, Season 8 of Counting On will kick off with Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s wedding episode, which airs next Monday. However, many fans have already watched the event that will be the main focus of the season premiere. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, TLC made it available for viewing online and on the TLCgo app earlier this month.

Fans who already watched Josiah and Lauren’s wedding will still have a reason to tune in for the season premiere of Counting On. What they saw was just a 19-minute sneak peek, but Season 8’s first episode will be full-length. In addition to the wedding, it will include footage from Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s honeymoon in Greece. It’s titled “First Comes a Wedding, Then Comes a Honeymoon.”

The second episode, which airs on August 6, is titled “Make Room for Baby.” However, it’s unclear which Duggar baby it refers to. Joy-Anna Duggar’s birth episode aired last season, but the upcoming episodes of Counting On will jump back to the days when she was still pregnant with baby Gideon. During this episode, she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, will visit a midwife for a checkup. It’s possible that the title refers to their preparations for parenthood.

However, the episode description also teases that Joe and Kendra will “have a special reveal for the family” after they move into their new home, so their son Garrett may be the baby whose arrival is being prepared for. A teaser video shared on the Counting On Facebook page does show Joseph and Kendra breaking their pregnancy news to the Duggar family in a scene that was filmed in the couple’s new home.

The “Make Room for Baby” title definitely doesn’t describe what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be doing in the episode, unless the “baby” referenced is a baby grand piano.

” In Laredo, Jinger and Jeremy do some window shopping for a new piano,” reads the description of their Counting On storyline.

The third episode of Season 8 may be when Duggar fans get to see Jinger and Jeremy break their big baby news. It airs on August 13, and it’s titled “Jinger and Jeremy’s Little Secret.”

“Jessa and Ben visit a creamery with the kids. Joy and Austin go on a babymoon before their baby arrives,” the description reads. “Jinger and Jeremy are in Arkansas and have a special announcement for the family.”

Season 8 of Counting On will premiere July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.