‘The Hills’ Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Have Surprising Reunion With Jason Wahler In Laguna Beach

The reunion of 'The Hills' stars was a far cry from that awkward scene at Ketchup a decade ago.

The Hills had a mini-reunion—with a couple of adorable extras. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who made headlines for their feud with Lauren Conrad on the hit MTV reality show, recently reunited with Conrad’s ex, Jason Wahler, and his wife Ashley Slack. But this time, the reality stars weren’t being awkward at the Sunset Blvd. bar, Ketchup. Instead, it was a coffee and ice cream date for the new parents.

While LC wasn’t anywhere to be seen (Conrad herself is a mom to 1-year-old son, Liam), the foursome met up in Laguna Beach.

Montag and Pratt and their 1-year-old son, Gunner, reunited with Wahler, who brought along his wife and their 1-year-old daughter, Delilah. Pratt shared several videos to his Instagram Story documenting the couples’ meet-up as “Unwritten,” the Natasha Bedingfield song that served as The Hills theme song for six seasons, played. In the clips, Pratt and Wahler are seen drinking coffee, according to Us Weekly. Other photos show little Gunner Pratt eating his first ice cream cone.

Jason Wahler also posted a photo of two couples and their babies to Instagram, captioning it with a sweet blurb about reconnecting with Pratt and his “wonderful little family.” Wahler also wrote that people should “learn to forgive and forget.” You can see the photo below.

The serene scene was a far cry from the 2007 Hills episode in which Pratt and Montag sent a round of drinks to Wahler and Conrad when they ran into them at the L.A. restaurant, Ketchup, and the two sent them back. Conrad and Wahler famously battled with Pratt because over rumors he spread about a sex tape.

The sex tape scandal marked the end of Conrad’s friendship with Montag. According to People, at the time of the sex tape scandal, Conrad issued a statement in which she strongly denied the rumors.

“Jason and I would like to make it clear that we did not make a tape with us having sex. Jason and I are both shocked and hurt that people would say such horrible things about us. I can’t believe that somebody would go to such great lengths to try to damage my reputation.”

The Hills fans later learned that Pratt indeed started the rumor.

The meeting with Pratt, Montag, and Wahler comes amid rumors that MTV is considering a Hills reunion.

You can see Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s tension-filled run-in with Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler in The Hills clip below.