Victoria Justice Explains Why Posing For Bathing Suit Photo Left Her Backside Sore

Victoria Justice is willing to suffer a little discomfort to get the perfect swimsuit snapshot. The 25-year-old Victorious star has been spending part of her summer posting bathing suit pictures on Instagram, and she recently learned that beauty is pain when posing for one of her beachside photo shoots.

For Throwback Thursday, Victoria Justice took to Instagram to share a slideshow of two photos that were taken last week. In the the images, she’s rocking a one-piece bathing suit featuring a pattern of white, red, blue, purple, and silver stripes. It has thin spaghetti straps with small silver ring accents and a plunging V-neck that dips down to the middle of her rib cage. According to an Instagram post that Victoria shared last Friday, the swimsuit is designed by Lovewave Swimwear.

In her first slideshow photo, Victoria is standing up in front of a rocky backdrop with her arms up over her head, and she has a pair of sunglasses with white frames dangling from the neck of her bathing suit. In the second, she’s lying sideways on top of a large boulder with a rough surface. According to Victoria, her bumpy seaside seat left her with an aching, reddened rump.

“This LA heatwave’s got me thinking about Bermuda… I wanna be back in that water so bad. Also, I don’t think I’ve ever been as uncomfortable as I was in the 2nd pic,” Victoria captioned her Instagram post. “That rock was seriously painful, not my best decision. I had red marks on my butt for the rest of the day.”

As reported by Just Jared Jr., the recent flurry of swimsuit photos on Victoria Justice’s Instagram page were taken in Bermuda. She and her sister Maddy had scored an invite to go on an annual summer trip hosted by the e-commerce retailer Revolve, and the girls got to spend a few glorious days basking in the sun on the gorgeous beach of a private island.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Revolve has a unique marketing strategy for selling its wares. The company sends social media influencers like Victoria and Maddy on a summer trip to a scenic location for “13 days of brunches, beach parties and sightseeing.” In return for their two tickets to paradise, Victoria and Maddy posed in swimsuits from different brands that are sold on the Revolve website. Other famous faces who went on this summer’s Revolve trip included Ashley Tisdale, Aimee Song, Shanina Shaik, and Draya Michelle.

Based on the smile on Victoria Justice’s face in most of her photos from the trip, it looks like her free vacation was worth suffering from a temporarily tender tush to help Revolve sell swimsuits.