Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Be Engaged After Two Months Of Dating

A source told People exclusively that Nick Jonas, 25, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, are engaged only after two months of dating. The two of them got engaged a week ago on her 36th birthday while the two were in London.

“They’re so happy,” the source told People. The source also said Nick Jonas shut down a Tiffany’s in New York City to choose an engagement ring.

Neither source from Jonas or Chopra have confirmed whether or not this is true. A rep from Jonas has said that Nick is “very, very happy.”

The source continued to say how happy Jonas is, “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”

Late Thursday night, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted that Chopra would be leaving his project. Zafar is currently directing the Indian film Bharat. He alluded to some sort of happiness or something that happened to her that is “very, very special.”

Zafar tweeted, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @ Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her… Team Bharat wishes @ priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life ???????????? — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Could the “Nick of time” part be alluding to Nick Jonas?

The pair started dated only two months ago though they first sparked some dating rumors at last year’s MetGala when they were photographed together.

They’ve already met each other’s family, too. Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin’s wedding. According to Entertainment Weekly, a source said, “It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

Jordan Strauss / AP Images

Then, Jonas traveled to India to meet Chopra’s mother. There is even an instagram story debut of Jonas on Chopra’s story. She snapped him and her brother with the caption “My favorite men” underneath. According to people, Jonas did the same and took a picture of her for his instagram story captioning it “her” with a heart-eye emoji.

Jonas’s older bother Nick Jonas is also reportedly engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.