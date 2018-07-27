Pentatonix Beautifully Sing Rihanna’s Hits In Smooth A Cappella Medley

Watch the vocal group’s new video featuring their favorite tracks from the R&B superstar.

A cappella sensation Pentatonix has released a brand-new video in which the quintet sings a medley of superstar Rihanna’s biggest tunes.

The talented vocal group, who won Season 3 of NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011, are known for posting highly viewed videos featuring its members’ unique interpretations of popular songs.

Titled “Evolution of Rihanna,” the 7-minute, 5-second performance uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, July 26, features Pentatonix paying tribute to the Barbadian songstress with their beautifully blended harmonies.

In the clip, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kristin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee sweetly sing parts of RiRi favorites such as “Umbrella,” “Pon de Replay,” “SOS,” “Take a Bow,” “Disturbia,” “Rude Boy,” “What’s My Name,” “Love the Way You Lie,” “California King Bed,” “FourFiveSeconds,” “Work,” and “We Found Love.”

Maldonado called the video “seven minutes of heaven” on Twitter.

And Hoying revealed in a tweet that there are 38 different songs sung in his group’s Rihanna medley.

“And that was AFTER we had to cut a handful of songs,” he noted.

No word yet on what Rihanna thinks of the Grammy Award-winning group’s take on her songs.

Meanwhile, in mid-July, the vocal group launched a U.S. tour to support the album PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1, which came out in April from RCA Records.

The summer jaunt is scheduled to run through Sept. 16, with Echosmith and Calum Scott serving as Pentatonix’s opening acts.

“We haven’t done a big tour like this in a while,” Maldonado told Oklahoma’s NewsOK about the tour.

“We have a lot of new content and a new member [Sallee]. We just sort of upped our game this time. We have a lot of choreo, the production value is really intense, we have our own special outfits that were made for us, which is really fun.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, original Pentatonix member Avi Kaplan announced in May of 2017 that he would be leaving the group that September after one more tour because of the fast pace the group works at.

“[It] has always been a really big struggle for me, it’s been extremely hard for me to not see my family or friends when I need to or when they need to see me,” he said at the time.

Bass singer Sallee was introduced into the fold one month later.

“Matt is such a joyous human. I love that so much about him because I think he brings a life and an energy that is so beautiful to this family,” explained Olusola, according to Just Jared Jr.

Watch the Pentatonix “Evolution of Rihanna” video below.